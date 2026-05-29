In the age where people are obsessed with packaged foods, superfoods and supplements, maintaining a stable blood sugar level has become crucial, especially for individuals who have diabetes or are attempting to prevent it. Most people do not realise that some everyday carbs can spike insulin and make the liver store fat.

In a latest video, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi talks about these everyday carbs and shares how they are spiking insulin. “This everyday carb spikes insulin and tells your liver to store fat,” Dr Sethi says before naming the items. According to him, white bread, pastries, and refined grains are rapidly digested and cause a quick spike in blood sugar followed by a "crash".

Dr Sethi explains, “Your body responds by releasing insulin, and insulin's job is simply to store energy. And when this happens again and again, excess energy gets stored as fat, including visceral fat and liver fat.” He revealed that if this process keeps happening again and again, over time this contributes to insulin resistance. “Once insulin resistance sets in, your liver becomes even more prone to fat accumulation,” he adds.

How to Fix Insulin Resistance?

According to Dr Sethi, instead of cutting carbs, people should pair carbs with fibre, protein, and healthy fats. “This slows digestion and reduces spikes,” he adds, saying when you fix insulin resistance, your body develops better insulin sensitivity, more stable energy, and less fat storage.

What Should You Eat for a Healthy Liver?

Previously, in another video, Dr Sethi shared some food options for a healthy liver. Here's what he recommended:

Rolled or Steel-Cut Oats: Rolled oats or steel-cut oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps to improve digestion and overall metabolism. They also help control blood sugar and cholesterol levels to reduce the chances of excess fat buildup in the body.

Rolled oats or steel-cut oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps to improve digestion and overall metabolism. They also help control blood sugar and cholesterol levels to reduce the chances of excess fat buildup in the body. Quinoa: According to Dr Sethi, quinoa is a complete protein that contains all essential amino acids along with high fibre. It also helps to stabilise blood sugar levels and keeps your body full for long hours.

According to Dr Sethi, quinoa is a complete protein that contains all essential amino acids along with high fibre. It also helps to stabilise blood sugar levels and keeps your body full for long hours. Whole Grain Sourdough Bread: made from fermented grains, whole grain sourdough bread helps to improve digestion and nutrient absorption. It has a lower glycaemic impact than white bread and keeps blood sugar levels more stable.

made from fermented grains, whole grain sourdough bread helps to improve digestion and nutrient absorption. It has a lower glycaemic impact than white bread and keeps blood sugar levels more stable. Sweet Potato: Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that help to release energy slowly and prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.

Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that help to release energy slowly and prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Millets: they are high in fibre and have a low glycaemic index that helps to control blood sugar spikes. Millets are packed with minerals and antioxidants that support metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity.

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