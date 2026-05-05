Most people do not think much about their gut health until they start facing problems like bloating or discomfort. But, gut health actually plays a major role in managing your digestion, energy levels and immunity. While you look for quick fixes and supplements to solve your gut problems, the secret to a healthy digestive system lies in everyday foods.

Dr Saurabh Sethi suggests the top 5 foods to help fix your gut. The right balance of fibre-rich, probiotic and prebiotic foods will help maintain gut balance and reduce issues like bloating and constipation.

5 Must-Eat Foods For Better Digestion

1. Fermented dairy

The examples include kefir, yoghurt, or dahi. The doctor recommends looking for live and active cultures and skipping the flavoured versions.

2. Fermented veggies

Kimchi or sauerkraut are one of the most underused gut tools. These must be refrigerated, and that's how you know it is truly fermented.

3. Fibre-rich foods

Foods like berries and seeds are what most people miss. "Probiotics don't work well without fiber to feed them. Consume chia seeds, flax seeds and berries, daily and not occasionally," Saurabh Sethi shares.

4. High-quality protein

High-quality generally refers to complete proteins, which contain all nine essential amino acids your body can't make on its own. Some examples include eggs, tofu, lentils, Greek yoghurt, chicken and salmon. Integrating them into your diet is essential for muscle repair, hormone production and overall satiety. Your gut lining also depends on adequate protein.

5. Healthy fats

Healthy fats such as nuts, avocado and extra virgin olive oil are vital for absorbing vitamins A, D, E and K. They keep your digestion moving smoothly by lubricating the digestive tract. They also support the absorption of nutrients and reduce gut inflammation signals.

A gut-friendly diet is a balanced one. By combining the above-mentioned essential nutrients, you create a meal that is easy to digest, keeps you full and fuels your microbiome.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.