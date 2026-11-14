Struggling With Delhi's Toxic Air? Health Expert Shares Foods Your Lungs Need

Air pollution in Delhi NCR is reaching concerning levels and protecting your lungs has become a daily task. Air purifiers improve indoor air, but the food you eat also plays a role in keeping your body healthy. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared four food habits that help the body deal with the effects of PM2.5 pollution. Her suggestions include eating carrots, pumpkin and sweet potatoes, which provide beta carotene. It's useful for creating “a physical mucus barrier that traps toxic dust before it reaches your bloodstream.” She also recommends almonds, walnuts and spinach for vitamin E, which “shields cell walls, while Omega 3 blocks the chemical pathways causing airway inflammation.” Broccoli, cabbage and mustard greens are cruciferous veggies. They “activate Sulforaphane, triggering your liver to chemically bind and safely flush out these airborne pollutants.”

The health expert further suggests drinking warm fluids, as it can keep your airways moist.

According to Loveneet Batra, “Having broccoli soup in the evening, gobi to your sabzis, will really help you fight the pollution. If you don't want warm fluids, just have enough water. Make sure you're having two to three litres of water and you're not dehydrated during this time.”

Lovneet Batra had earlier shared a list of foods that can help the body deal with air pollution. She suggested eating fruits like amla, guava, oranges and lemons, which are rich in vitamin C. She also recommended walnuts, flaxseeds, almonds and spinach as they have vitamin E and omega-3 fats that reduce swelling in the airways.

Foods like carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes and papaya are also useful because they contain beta carotene, which protect the lining of the airways.

While no food can fully protect you from harmful air, making better food choices can support your health.

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