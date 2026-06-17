The summer season triggers inflammation on a cellular level, which needs to be addressed by reducing oxidative stress. People who tend to experience dehydration can trigger inflammation pathways that can worsen internal health. This is further compounded by people's dietary choices that consist of high sugar and processed foods that worsen it. Inflammation is a trigger for major chronic diseases that need to be addressed by internal health changes that are greatly influenced by diet and lifestyle choices. Summer inflammation can worsen and reach your cells if you are unable to effectively offer any respite from the constant onslaught of oxidative stress. This is where consuming seasonal fruits such as mangoes and jamun, which have natural properties that help in reducing summer cellular inflammation, is essential.

Mango: Nutritional Profile And Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

Research published in the Bulletin of Environment, Pharmacology and Life Sciences details that mango is rich in vitamin C, beta carotene, and polyphenols that actively support the immune system. In order to give your immune system a boost by consuming mango, you need to regulate the dose and make sure you eat it at the right time.

Mangoes have an antioxidant-rich profile that makes them reduce oxidative damage, which makes them better for reducing cellular inflammation.

The benefits of mangoes can be as follows, which need to be kept in mind while consuming them as part of the summer diet:

Boosts immunity, as it can lower inflammation and reduce oxidative stress.

Supports skin repair as it nourishes the skin barrier.

May reduce inflammation at the cellular level, which is important to address the needs of the body undergoing heat stress in summers.

Mangoes are naturally high in natural sugars that may worsen inflammation in excess.

Jamun: Why It Is Considered A Powerful Anti-Inflammatory Fruit

Research published in the International Journal of Food Science mentions that jamun is rich in anthocyanins, flavonoids, and polyphenols, which boost its nutritional profile. Jamun also contains a strong dose of antioxidants that make it beneficial for diabetes control. Jamun consumption is known to tackle sudden blood sugar spikes that can peak when heavy meals are consumed in summers.

The benefits of consuming jamun are as follows:

Reduces oxidative stress

Helps regulate blood sugar

Supports gut health

The polyphenols in jamun make it a must-have for those who are struggling with cellular inflammation in summers.

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Mango vs Jamun: Which Is Better For Inflammation?

When it comes to consuming fruits such as mangoes and jamun to choose the one for inflammation, it is necessary to understand how they impact your internal health. Jamun has a low glycaemic load, and it has a higher flavonoid/anthocyanin content, which boosts its nutritional profile. On the other hand, mango contains a high amount of vitamin C, which is better for immunity and skin health.

To choose between the two to address cellular inflammation, jamun is better, as it also works on metabolic markers. But the vast properties of mangoes make it a must-have fruit as part of the summer diet.

Best Way To Include Mango And Jamun In Your Diet

Mangoes and jamun should be eaten in moderation, as an excess of either can trigger side effects. Here is what you need to follow with each of their consumption habits:

You need to practise portion control with mango consumption and consume a small to medium-sized mango in a single sitting at max.

A handful of jamun is enough in a single sitting, and it should be eaten more frequently in season.

Note: Pair mango consumption with fibre-rich and protein-rich foods to neutralise the blood sugar spike from mangoes.

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Who Should Be Careful?

Mangoes and jamun need to be carefully consumed by those who have medical conditions that spike their blood sugar levels. Here is what you need to know:

Diabetes patients should limit their mango portion size, as it is rich in natural fruit sugars.

Gut-sensitive individuals should avoid excess intake of both to keep their gut and body healthy.

Note: Only a nutritionist or dietician can advise on the best practice for consuming mangoes and jamun depending on your body's condition.

Which Should You Choose?

If you are looking for a way to reduce inflammation and regulate your blood sugar levels, then you need to consume jamun. But for an immune boost and for nutrition, mangoes are beneficial in moderation.

Mangoes and jamun need quantity regulation, and when you eat them can also affect their ability to serve as a way to address cellular inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.