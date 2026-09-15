A healthy gut also depends on the trillions of bacteria that live in our digestive tract. These microbes feed on certain types of fibre and other plant compounds, which is why having a varied diet can be helpful for maintaining a balanced gut microbiome. Simple additions to everyday meals can go a long way, especially when they are eaten regularly.

Sharing some easy food choices for better gut health, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, has dropped a post on Instagram. He lists seven foods that can support digestion and gut health.

Here's what he recommends:

1. Kiwis

Kiwis are packed with fibre and also contain actinidin, a natural digestive enzyme. Dr Sethi recommends eating two kiwis a day, saying studies suggest they may help improve bowel regularity.

2. Plain Yoghurt

Plain yoghurt can provide beneficial live cultures that support the gut microbiome. Dr Sethi suggests checking the label for “live and active cultures” as not every yoghurt contains the same live microbes.

3. Chia Seeds

Both soluble and insoluble fibre in chia seeds can help support regularity. If you do not like their gel-like texture, Dr Sethi says you can simply grind them and still get the fibre.

4. Lentils

Lentils are an easy way to add fibre and resistant starch to your diet. He also recommends eating a variety of plant foods through the week, as gut microbes benefit from plant diversity.

5. Oats

Oats contain beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that can be fermented by gut microbes and help feed beneficial bacteria. Dr Sethi recommends rolled or steel-cut oats.

6. Garlic

Garlic contains fructans, which can work as prebiotics for gut bacteria. He suggests crushing or chopping garlic and waiting around 10 minutes before cooking to allow more allicin to form.

7. Berries

Berries provide fibre as well as polyphenols, both of which can be good for the gut. And if fresh berries are not easily available, Dr Sethi says frozen ones work just as well.

You do not need an elaborate diet for better gut health. Adding a mix of fibre-rich foods, fruits, whole grains and fermented foods to your meals regularly can be a simple way to support your gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.