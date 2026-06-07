The heatwave in India is sending temperatures soaring to 46.7 degrees celsius, increasing the risk of heat stress. The combination of dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and fatigue results in dangerous heat stress that needs to be addressed daily through hydrating liquids and food combinations that can internally cool the body as well as keep your energy levels steady. A traditional dietary option that offers internal cooling in the summer heat is chutney. Research published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry mentions that chutney powder prepared from vegetables can offer internal cooling properties. Two of the most sought-after chutney types that are prepared to beat the heat and make the sluggish gut function better in the summer heat are mint chutney and raw mango chutney.

Keri Chutney Benefits For Summer

Keri or raw mango chutney is rich in electrolytes (especially in sodium when it is salted), which nourish the body in the summer heat. The loss of water and possible dehydration that can silently worsen need natural dietary additions that can improve the way the body retains water. For better digestion and gut health, consuming approximately a small teaspoon of homemade keri chutney can be cooling and help your gut function better.

Raw mango chutney can also help in the recovery process and in the prevention of heatstroke.

The specific tangy flavour improves appetite in summers as it stimulates digestive enzymes due to the concentration of compounds present.

Raw mango chutney is beneficial for heat stress prevention and for providing electrolyte support.

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Pudina Chutney Benefits For Summer

A review published in the Food Chemistry journal highlights that pudina, or mint, contains a concentration of cooling compounds. The compound menthol effect offers deep internal cooling benefits, but consuming too much of it can also result in side effects.

Mint chutney aids in digestion and reduces bloating, which is most commonly experienced in summers as the heat gets absorbed by the gut and can slow it down.

It has mild anti-inflammatory properties, which make it ideal for dealing with heat stress.

The properties of mint chutney can be further increased if it is combined with curd, coriander, and lemon.

A small quantity of mint chutney as an accompaniment to the main meal can offer potent cooling and digestive benefits and comfort your gut.

Which One Is Better For Heat Stress?

When it comes to tackling heat stress, you need to choose the one that can beat the heat effectively.

To prevent heat stress or dehydration, you need to consume keri chutney that can offer support to your body with internal cooling.

For internal cooling as well as a digestive health boost, you need to choose pudina chutney.

But looking at the unpredictability of temperatures and their effect on your body and its processes, you need to make both controlled quantities a part of your summer diet.

"Raw mango helps replenish salts lost through sweat and may reduce the risk of heat exhaustion, while mint provides a cooling effect and improves digestion," says Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Furthermore, a review published in the Climate Change journal highlights that nutrition needs to be adapted to changing temperatures to deal with the onslaught of heat stress. The human body needs to adapt to the effects of changing temperatures that need to be factored into the dietary approaches to avoid dealing with uncomfortable health issues of a digestive and heat-induced nature.

Also Read: Indoor Heatwave Safety: 7 Expert-Backed Ways To Keep Your Home Cool This Summer

How To Use These Chutneys Safely In Summer

To avoid heat stress, you need to make chutneys a part of your summer diet. Here are the ways you can do so:

Avoid excess salt, as the sodium content can be too much for your body to process.

Pair with curd or buttermilk for maximum digestive impact.

Consume fresh (avoid stale chutneys), as their impact on your gut can vary.

Limit if acidity issues are present, as the ingredients and their combinations may be triggering digestive upset.

Other Foods That Help Prevent Heat Stress

Heat stress is a combination of dehydration, electrolyte loss, and fatigue, which can push the body to struggle to function. Here are some other foods besides chutneys that can help prevent heat stress:

Buttermilk

Coconut water

Watermelon

Cucumber

Lemon water

Both chutneys offer unique health benefits and properties that can help beat the heat stress. By making kari chutney and mint chutney, which are traditional Indian dietary options for heat management, you can balance your body's hydration and digestive needs in the summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.