The erratic summer heat that sends temperatures to fluctuate can take an active toll on the digestive system. Possible chances of bloating, acidity, heartburn, and even constipation increase that can make daily digestive processes uncomfortable. That is why the introduction of probiotics is important, which should also entail eating the right foods first thing in the morning can improve gut health. Probiotic foods are vital as they can help the gut restore essential gut bacteria, improve digestion, reduce gas, and even support immunity during the summer season. These foods should be ideally consumed on an empty stomach, as the gut is able to better absorb the required good bacteria and improve the gut balance of good and bad bacteria.

5 Probiotics To Eat On An Empty Stomach

1. Curd

The International Journal of Fundamental and Applied Sciences highlights that curd should be consumed for a probiotic boost for gut health, as it contains beneficial strains that improve gut motility. Moreover, curd is easily available and gentle on the stomach.

2. Buttermilk

The above journal also mentions that fermented dairy beverages, such as buttermilk, offer a cooling effect that is ideal for Indian summers. Furthermore, it can also have the ability to reduce acidity and bloating when it is consumed in controlled doses at the ideal time. The best time to consume buttermilk is after lunch, as it can benefit the gut with its digestion of lunch and set the digestive process for the rest of the day.

3. Fermented Rice

The IOP Conference Series Earth and Environmental Science journal highlights that fermented rice has traditional probiotics and supports gut cooling in the summer heat. When you feel that your gut is uncomfortable, but you need to eat something to sustain your energy levels in the summer heat, fermented rice is a probiotic-rich option.

4. Fermented Carrot Drink

Fermented carrot drink, or kanji as it is known, is a traditional probiotic-rich drink that is naturally rich in strong probiotics. Research published in the Current Research in Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal suggests that kanji is tailored to the Indian gut and offers better digestive benefits when compared with modern digestive drinks.

5. Homemade Fermented Pickled Vegetables

The fermented pickled vegetables that are prepared using spices and controlled oils can provide the digestive tract with their health benefits. The dose needs to be controlled, and the form you eat it in also affects the gut differently. Research published in the Journal of Functional Foods

Details that these vegetables should be consumed in a hygienic manner, as fermentation needs to follow the right temperature and storage practices.

Also Read: Curd Rice vs Khichdi: Which Is Better For Slow Summer Digestion?

Who Should Avoid Eating Probiotics On An Empty Stomach

Probiotics should not be consumed by certain people on an empty stomach as the effect can backfire, especially when the heat is soaring in summer. Here is what you need to know:

People with a sensitive gut should be extra careful, as their gut can react differently when probiotics are introduced to it first thing in the morning.

Those with acid reflux or ulcers need to be careful about their probiotic consumption.

Those with lactose intolerance need to switch to lactose-free options to boost their required probiotics.

Also Read: Why You Must Soak Mangoes For 30 Minutes Before Eating: A Gastroenterologist Explains The Health Benefits

Additional Tips To Prevent Summer Bloating

Summer bloating can be avoided by following the tips that take your body's needs into consideration:

Stay hydrated as the body needs a constant flow of water to be able to metabolise the food it consumes.

Avoid ultra-processed foods that can damage the gut lining and affect overall digestion.

Eat smaller meals to make sure the summer bloating doesn't happen.

Limit carbonated drinks to make sure the gut isn't in dysbiosis.

When To See A Doctor

You need to seek a medical professional when you are experiencing the following symptoms consistently:

Persistent bloating

Severe abdominal pain

Irritable bowel syndrome-like symptoms

" Foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and other fermented options are rich in beneficial bacteria that support the gut microbiome. But they work best when combined with fibre, which acts as fuel for these good bacteria and helps improve digestion," says Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, Gastroenterologist (Harvard-trained).

The simple introduction of essential probiotic foods needs to be implemented by making dietary changes that can fix gut issues. You need to also regulate your morning routine regularly and tweak it according to the heat and response of your gut to make sure your digestion runs smoothly.

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