The rising heatwave alerts in India have made it essential for people to focus on their hydration. This is where traditional cooling drinks, such as aam panna and sugarcane juice, are opted for. While these cooling drinks provide internal cooling for heat stress caused by a heatwave, look at how they individually affect the body. The condition of your internal well-being and its ability to absorb the helpful properties in aam panna and sugarcane juice are factors that need to be considered. This is because the body loses water and electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, which can result in symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, and heat exhaustion. avoid these side effects from heat stress, consuming a moderate amount of aam panna and fresh sugarcane juice is necessary.

Aam Panna - The Electrolyte Booster

Research published in the Journal of Food Measurement and Characterisation suggests that aam panna, or raw mango drink, boosts electrolytes that are depleted when heat stress is experienced. The beneficial compounds present in raw mango drink are mangiferin, gallic acid, catechins, and quercetin, as well as citric acid, malic acid, and tartaric acid. These acids help maintain the acid-base balance, which supports hydration and electrolyte stability. This makes the raw mango drink contribute to the cooling effect in heat stress.

Aam panna has various benefits that can reduce heat stress, such as reducing the following:

Severe heat

Outdoor exposure

For heat exhaustion prevention

Sugarcane Juice - An Instant Energy Drink

Fresh sugarcane juice that is prepared by using a machine to extract it, when it is immediately consumed, can provide hydration as well as an energy boost. Research published in the Journal of Food and Nutrition Research suggests that sugarcane juice contains sugars, minerals, vitamins, and bioactive compounds, which make it function similarly to sports drinks.

Sugarcane juice provides the following:

High natural sugars, such as sucrose and glucose, immediately replenish lost electrolytes.

Provides a quick energy boost and mild hydration effect when consumed in moderation.

Contains small amounts of minerals which boost the mineral content necessary for maintaining electrolyte balance.

Limitations for the Consumption Of Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice is a natural remedy that has its limitations as it contains limited due to the following:

Low electrolyte content, which can leave the body needing some other high-electrolyte drink.

High sugar, which is not ideal for prolonged heat exposure, can lead to a possible dehydration risk.

Also Read: Barley Water vs Sugarcane Juice: Which Is Better At Reducing Heat-Induced Toxins?

Key Differences Between Aam Panna And Sugarcane Juice

The differences between raw mango drink and sugarcane juice are based on the following factors:

Hydration: Aam panna has a high hydration property, while sugarcane juice has a moderate level of hydration.

Electrolytes: A raw mango drink contains high amounts of electrolytes, while sugarcane juice has low amounts of electrolytes.

Sugar Load: A low to moderate level of sugar is present in aam panna, which can be controlled during the preparation method.

Heat stress relief: Aam panna provides strong relief from heat stress, while sugarcane juice has a mild effect on heat stress.

Best use: Aam panna is beneficial for heat exhaustion, while a glass of sugarcane juice can provide a quick refresh.

Also Read: Experts Explain How Sugarcane Juice Is Beneficial For Liver Health

Which Is Better For Heat Stress?

Heat stress requires a combined approach that takes dietary approaches and hydrating liquids into consideration. When it comes to the properties of raw mango drink, it can replace electrolytes lost due to excessive sweating. It can also prevent heat cramps and heat-induced fatigue. And as per research, it is scientifically closer to oral rehydration drinks as it functions like a sports drink when prepared and consumed fresh.

Sugarcane juice is great at boosting depleted energy levels when heat is too much to handle. But when the body is in active heat stress, then aam panna is better.

Who Should Choose What?

The choice between a raw mango drink and sugarcane juice should be based on the need that you are looking to fulfil.

Choose Aam Panna If:

You're exposed to the sun or dealing with a heatwave, experiencing fatigue and sweating due to soaring temperatures.

Need rehydration quickly that is proven to hydrate and internally cool your body.

Choose Sugarcane Juice If:

You want a quick energy boost that can replenish your depleted energy levels.

Mild dehydration is common when temperatures are soaring.

Post-meal refresh as the digestive system needs a push, as it gets sluggish in the heat.

Smart Tips To Beat Heat Stress

Heat stress can be beaten by following a smart hydration plan that keeps your body's needs in account. Here is how you can do so:

Add black salt to drinks, as it is proven to enhance the absorption rate.

Avoid excess sugary beverages, as they spike blood sugar levels and result in summer lethargy.

Drink at regular intervals, which can supplement the water loss.

Combine fluids with water-rich foods to make the body function properly in a heated environment.

Aam panna is better suited for extreme heat conditions, while sugarcane juice is refreshing but not protective against heat stress. The choice between them depends on the need you are looking to fulfill.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.