The rising heatwaves have increased the chances of heat stress in India. This has made people turn to traditional drinks like khas and gulab sharbat to internally cool themselves. Research published in the Foods journal suggests that Khas Sharbat is beneficial in reducing side effects from heat stress in controlled doses. When gulab sharbat is considered, it can combat heat stress due to its internal cooling properties. When it comes to reducing the risk of heat stress, a combination of natural remedies can help you, but your body condition needs to be considered as well. Khas and gulab sharbat may not suit everyone, as both of them are absorbed in the body based on a number of factors. These factors can be many, but you also need to control what you can and make sure that you don't solely rely on natural remedies for heat stress. There are dietary choices that can support these internal cooling properties.

What Is Khas Sharbat?

Khus, or vetiver, is known for its strong cooling properties and is used in Ayurveda as well as modern scientific holistic treatment. There are proven health benefits of khas sharbat when it is prepared fresh, and the use of sugar is minimal.

Benefits of Khus Sharbat:

A controlled dose of it helps lower body temperature, which rises when the outside temperature is higher.

Promotes hydration, which is needed to avoid the risks associated with dehydration.

May reduce heat-related fatigue, which can paralyse you and affect your functioning.

What Is Gulab Sharbat?

Gulab sharbat is prepared from the extract of edible roses that offer mild cooling benefits. The soothing drink has many benefits that make it a must for reducing heat stress.

Benefits of Gulab Sharbat:

It can be hydrating when consumed mixed in milk in a controlled manner, as it contains added sugar.

Supports digestion, which slows down in heat stress.

May a calm body and mind, which struggles to function when heat overrides the system.

Khas and Gulab Sharbat: Key Differences

The factors that influence differences between Khas and Gulab Sharbat are cooling intensity, hydration, effect on body heat, and overall taste profile. For khas sharbat, the cooling is strong, hydration is high, and it has a direct cooling effect and earthy taste profile.

Gulab sharbat has a mild cooling intensity, a moderate dose of hydration, a soothing effect on body heat, and a sweet and floral taste profile.

Also Read: Sattu Sharbat: The Ultimate Summer Drink That Can Boost Your Protein Intake; All Benefits Explained

Which One Is Better For Heat Stress?

Khas sharbat is preferable for extreme heat and heat exhaustion due to its strong cooling effect. Research published in the Foods journal suggests that black poppy seeds are richer in protein, dietary fibre, and essential amino acids, which can boost internal nutritional intake.

Gulab sharbat is better at addressing mild heat, relaxing the digestive system, and providing everyday hydration.

Research published in the Advances of Life Sciences journal suggests that total sugars and reducing sugars in the body after drinking gulab sharbat provide an instant energy boost. This is useful in the recovery from heat stress. Vetiver-based drinks provide stronger cooling, while rose-based drinks are gentler and hydrating.

Who Should Be Careful

Gulab sharbat and khas sharbat should be contained in a controlled manner. Both natural remedies have their limitations that need to be kept in mind. Here is what you need to be careful of:

High sugar content in commercially manufactured sharbats

Diabetics should monitor intake, as added sugars can spike blood sugar.

Avoid excessive consumption as it can backfire on gut function.

Also Read: Can Drinking Phalsa Sharbat Benefit Heart Health? Doctors Explain

How To Drink Them For Maximum Health Benefits

Khas sharbat and gulab sharbat should be prepared at home using quality ingredients to make sure their effect on internal well-being is positive. You also need to time their consumption, as your body is already trying to regulate its temperature while performing its daily processing. Here is how you can do so:

Prefer homemade versions so the ingredients can be controlled.

Drink in the mid-morning or afternoon for maximum benefits for your gut.

Avoid very sugary variants as they can spike blood sugar levels and cause summer lethargy.

The choice between khus sharbat and gulab sharbat depends on the benefits that you want to avail yourself of. It depends on heat intensity and individual needs that can reduce heat stress in summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.