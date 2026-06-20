If you have ever walked past a basket of deep purple jamuns and not stopped to grab a few, you might be missing out on one of the most underrated seasonal fruits. It is not just valued for its sweet and tangy taste but also for its numerous health benefits.

Jamun is naturally packed with fibre, antioxidants, and plant compounds that can support digestion and help keep blood sugar levels more stable. Because of this, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain recommends including a small handful of jamuns in your daily routine. Here is why she suggests eating 8 to 10 jamuns a day and what makes this simple fruit so beneficial for your health.

Benefits Of Jamun

1. Manages Blood Sugar

Jamun is a highly recommended fruit for people with diabetes because of its low glycaemic index and specific bioactive compounds. "The fruit will not give you a sugar spike and can actually delay the stomach emptying procedure, hence balancing your blood sugar," the nutritionist explains.

2. Rich In Fibre

Jamun's high fibre content acts as a natural laxative, helping digestion, preventing constipation, and supporting gut health. "This is great for your gut health, because fibre can actually feed the gut bacteria, improve the production of short-chain fatty acids, hence give you better gut health," she adds.

3. Helps Control Inflammation

According to Jain, jamun contains a purple pigment known as anthocyanin, which may help reduce inflammation. It may also support brain health and acts as a powerful antioxidant. Its antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative stress and may provide relief from conditions such as arthritis and joint swelling.

The next time jamun is in season, consider adding a handful to your daily diet and enjoy the many health benefits this seasonal fruit has to offer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.