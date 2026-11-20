There is no rulebook that asks a soldier to keep serving after death. No oath demands it. No order commands it. Yet for him, service was never just a duty in uniform - it was a promise carved into his heart, a promise he kept even when his heart stopped beating.

He had spent his whole life standing guard so that others could sleep in peace. And when his own journey ended, he refused to leave empty-handed. He left behind not just memories, not just grief - he left behind the gift of life itself, beating on in strangers he would never meet, breathing on in families he would never know.

In a historic first for Jammu & Kashmir, Command Hospital, Northern Command, Udhampur, has carried out its first-ever organ retrieval.

"This is a historical day of orgam transplant in Jammu ans Kashmir. Achieving the first multi organ retrieval from a donor," said Maj Gen Sanjay Sharma, Commandant, Command Hospital Northern Command.

It was on November 15, the serving soldier, who was suffering from serious ailment was admitted to Command Hospital in an unconscious state. On Nov 18, doctors found that the soldier was brain dead, though his organs were still functioning.

It was then that the doctors sat down with the family, in their darkest hour, and gently spoke to them about organ donation.

"We spoke to the family members, who agreed to organ donation so that someone else can live," said a doctor at Command Hospital.

Amid unimaginable grief, the family of the serving soldier made a decision that few can even think of in such a moment. They chose to donate his liver and kidneys.

Expert teams from Command Hospital and Army Hospital (R&R) retrieved the organs, turning the family's darkest hour into a ray of hope for others waiting for a second chance to live.

It was not just a medical procedure. It was compassion in its purest form - a family losing their deearest one and still thinking of strangers.

In seamless coordination with HQ Northern Command, the civil administration and SOTTO, a Green Corridor was created. Facilitated by the Indian Air Force, the precious organs were transported swiftly and safely to those who needed them most.

Officials called it a defining milestone in J&K's healthcare journey, a shining example of the Armed Forces Medical Services' commitment to clinical excellence and institutional synergy.

But beyond the medical milestone, this is a story of what it truly means to wear the uniform.

A soldier does not stop serving when his breath stops. His commitment lives on - in the lives he saves, in the families he gives hope to, and in the legacy he leaves behind.

"We salute the family's courage and selflessness. Their legacy will live on through the lives they helped save," said a senior doctor at Command Hospital.

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