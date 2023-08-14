Gut Health: Here's Why You Must Add Enough Probiotics And Prebiotics To Your Daily Diet

Maintaining a healthy gut is essential for your overall well-being. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra highlighted the significance of gut health and recommended consuming foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics in an Instagram Reel. Pooja clarifies that prebiotics are live microorganisms found in the gut and certain dairy and fermented foods. On the other hand, probiotics serve as nourishment for these live microorganisms. She also underlines the importance of including both probiotic and prebiotic-rich foods in our diet to support a healthy gut.

In the caption of her post, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra lists down the food items rich in probiotics and prebiotics:

Prebiotics: These valuable elements are found in an array of fermented foods such as curd, buttermilk, idli, dosa, kimchi, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, and fermented cheese.

Probiotics: The nourishing probiotics are abundant in whole grains, oats, apples, bananas, garlic, onions, flax seeds, beans, and legumes.

Further in the caption, Pooja Malhotra writes, "Probiotics, as well as prebiotics, are crucial for gut health... and a healthy gut is crucial for our well-being. So do take good care of your gut!!!"

Take a look at her post below:

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra continues to share valuable health tips with her Instagram followers. She also talks about what to do and what not to do during monsoon season.

Her do's list includes eating:

Probiotic-rich foods: Include curd, buttermilk, idli, dosa, kimchi, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, miso, tempeh, and pickles.

Anti-inflammatory foods: Incorporate turmeric, ginger, and garlic into your meals.

Vitamin C-rich diet: Consume amla, citrus fruits, guava, strawberries, and tomatoes.

Below are the food items that Malhotra asked to avoid:

Green leafy veggies: While they offer probiotics and nutrients, be cautious due to potential germs. Wash, cook, and handle them properly.

Street food: It could be unhealthy to consume street food during the rainy season.

Raw vegetables outside the home: You never know if vegetables are properly washed, so it's better to avoid raw vegetables when dining outside.

So follow these tips by health experts and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.