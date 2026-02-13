Grazing To Juicing: Doctor Lists Daily "Healthy" Habits That Can Increase Your Insulin Level

We often hear about high blood sugar, diabetes, and cutting down sweets but rarely do we talk about insulin itself. The truth is, insulin levels can start rising long before blood sugar numbers look “abnormal.” Modern eating patterns have quietly shifted. We snack more, sip more, eat later, and rely heavily on convenience carbs. Even people who believe they are making smart choices like cereal for breakfast, fruit juice, granola bars, smoothies may be unknowingly keeping their insulin levels elevated throughout the day. Over time, that constant demand on the body can contribute to insulin resistance, weight gain, fatigue, and eventually metabolic issues.

Small daily habits can quietly drive up insulin demand without us realising it, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, Stanford, and AIIMS. The good news? Simple, practical adjustments can help bring that demand down and improve gut and liver health faster than most people expect.

“These everyday habits may be quietly raising your insulin levels… even when you think you're eating healthy,” he wrote on Instagram.

Here's a look at the everyday habits that may be raising insulin levels, as per the gastroenterologist:

Grazing All Day

Constant snacking may feel harmless, especially when portions are small. But when you're eating every couple of hours, especially foods high in refined carbs or added sugar, insulin doesn't get much of a break. Each bite triggers a response. If the body is repeatedly releasing insulin throughout the day, levels stay elevated for longer periods. Over time, this pattern can contribute to insulin resistance.

Drinking Your Carbs

Liquid calories are one of the fastest ways to spike insulin.

Sweetened coffee drinks, packaged juices, smoothies, sodas, even options marketed as “natural”, can deliver a large carbohydrate load quickly. Because liquids digest faster than solid food, glucose enters the bloodstream rapidly. The issue isn't occasional consumption. It's when these drinks become daily staples. Unsweetened beverages like water, black coffee, plain tea help reduce unnecessary insulin demand.

Naked Carbs

Carbohydrates eaten alone without protein, fibre, or healthy fats digest more quickly. Think cereal, white toast, crackers, pretzels, or plain refined grains. When carbs are consumed without balance, blood sugar rises faster, and insulin must respond more aggressively. Pairing carbohydrates with protein and fibre slows digestion, leading to steadier glucose levels and a more controlled insulin release.

Late-Night Eating

Eating close to bedtime can interfere with overnight glucose control. The body's insulin sensitivity naturally changes throughout the day, and late-night meals may result in higher glucose levels while sleeping. Some people also wake up hungrier the next morning, creating a cycle of increased intake.

Sometimes, it's not dramatic diet changes but small everyday tweaks that can make the biggest difference in keeping insulin levels steady and metabolism on track.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.