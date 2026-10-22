GRAP-1 Imposed In Delhi: What This Means, Especially For Your Lungs

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the air quality deteriorated to the 'poor' category. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply from 179 on October 20 to 244 on October 21. This prompted authorities to activate pollution-control measures across the National Capital Region (NCR). These restrictions are intended to prevent air quality from worsening further.

Under GRAP-1, authorities will step up dust control, monitor construction sites, regulate polluting activities and take measures to reduce vehicle emissions. These steps highlight that worsening air quality is not just an environmental concern, but how it also affects people's health, particularly their lungs and breathing. While GRAP-1 is the first stage of the action plan, it is important that people understand what it means and how they can reduce their exposure to polluted air.

What Is GRAP-1 And Why Has It Been Imposed?

The Graded Response Action Plan is a set of pollution-control measures implemented across Delhi-NCR according to the severity of air pollution. It has four stages, with restrictions that get stricter as the AQI rises.

Stage I - Poor: AQI of 201-300

Stage II - Very Poor: AQI of 301-400

Stage III - Severe: AQI of 401-450

Stage IV - Severe Plus: AQI above 450

GRAP-1 is activated when air quality enters the 'poor' category. It aims to control pollution at its sources before conditions deteriorate further. Authorities intensify road cleaning, sprinkle water to reduce dust, inspect construction and demolition sites, improve waste management and monitor vehicles and industrial emissions. Open burning of waste is prohibited, and restrictions also apply to coal and firewood used in commercial cooking and to diesel generators.

How Does Poor Air Quality Affect Your Lungs?

Air pollution contains a mixture of fine particles, dust and gases released by vehicles, industries, construction activities and other sources. Two pollutants, PM2.5 and PM10, are the ones that cause major concern. PM2.5 refers to fine particles that can go deep into the lungs, while PM10 includes larger particles that can irritate the nose, throat and respiratory tract.

When you breathe polluted air, these particles can irritate the airways and trigger inflammation. The effects may be temporary, such as a cough or throat irritation, but repeated or prolonged exposure can have serious impacts.

Here are some ways poor air quality can affect your lungs.

1. It Can Cause Coughing And Throat Irritation

One of the first signs of exposure to polluted air is irritation of the eyes, nose and throat. You may experience a dry cough, a scratchy throat, sneezing or increased mucous production. These symptoms can occur even in people who do not suffer from any respiratory condition. If the irritation persists or becomes severe, consult a doctor.

2. It Can Worsen Asthma And Other Lung Conditions

People with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are particularly vulnerable to air pollution. Pollutants can inflame the airways, making them more sensitive and causing them to narrow. This may lead to wheezing, chest tightness, breathlessness and asthma flare-ups. People with existing lung conditions should follow their prescribed medicines and treatment plans.

3. It May Affect Lung Function Over Time

Repeated exposure to polluted air can contribute to inflammation and reduced lung function. This can be concerning when exposure continues for months or years. Children need special attention because their lungs are still developing. Long-term exposure to air pollution can affect lung growth and may increase the risk of respiratory problems later in life.

4. It Can Increase The Risk Of Respiratory Infections

Air pollution can affect the normal protective functions of the respiratory tract. When the airways are irritated or inflamed, the lungs may become more vulnerable to respiratory problems. Exposure to pollution has been linked to an increased risk of respiratory infections and illnesses. However, not every cough or respiratory infection during the pollution season is caused by polluted air.

How Can You Protect Your Lungs?

While authorities work to control pollution, people can take steps to reduce their exposure.

Check the AQI before going out

Avoid strenuous outdoor exercise

Wear a well-fitting N95 mask

Keep indoor air cleaner, avoid smoking, burning waste or using other unnecessary combustion sources indoors

Children, older adults, pregnant women and people with heart or lung conditions may need additional precautions

Do not ignore persistent coughing, wheezing or worsening breathlessness. Seek medical advice if these symptoms continue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.