Grade 1 Fatty Liver Ultrasound: What Your Routine Scan Report Actually Means

When fat cells accumulate in the liver cells, then fatty liver disease happens. The disease is diagnosed in stages, such as grade 1, grade 2, and grade 3, and even has a grading scale based on damage to the liver. Currently, 1 in 3 Indians has fatty liver disease, which makes about 16 to 32% of the Indian population affected by fatty liver disease. While the disease is silent and doesn't get diagnosed until routine health check-ups are performed, grade 1 fatty liver is the mildest form of fatty liver disease.

Grade 1 fatty liver happens when fat accumulates in the liver cells, caused by lifestyle and dietary factors. Your liver doesn't necessarily get inflamed or scarred when the liver disease is of a grade-1 nature. But there are significant risks attached to it, such as progression to severe stages and associated health conditions. This is why regular health screenings are crucial to catch such diseases before they progress further.

What Is Grade 1 Fatty Liver?

Specifically, grade-1 fatty liver is diagnosed when the accumulation of fat in the liver is at 5 to 10%. It is also referred to as mild fatty liver or early-stage non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the updated term for which is metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

In simple terms, when fat is present in excess of what it should be, but no advanced damage is present. While some people don't experience any symptoms, there are instances where some people may report mild abdominal discomfort, fatigue, or vague feelings of unwellness.

Grade 1 matters because it represents the earliest and most reversible stage of fatty liver.

If ignored, fat accumulation can progress to inflammation (NASH), scarring (fibrosis), and, in severe cases, cirrhosis.

The encouraging news is that early-stage fatty liver often responds extremely well to targeted lifestyle improvements, many of which can return the liver to normal function.

What Does An Ultrasound Report Show?

When an ultrasound of the liver is performed, you may see that it mentions the term "grade 1 fatty infiltration". This term basically refers to the fat cells that infiltrate the liver cells and affect their functioning.

"Increased echogenicity of liver" would be another term that is used to analyse how your liver appears brighter than your kidneys as fat cells have accumulated on them.

It is important to note that there is no structural damage yet to the liver functioning, and with the right approach, the outcomes can be positive.

Also Read: Why Is Fatty Liver Rising Among Non-Alcoholics Under 35? Doctor Answers

Is Grade 1 Fatty Liver Serious?

If you are diagnosed with grade 1 fatty liver, then there is no immediate danger. But it is a warning sign that there is a possibility of progression to grade 2 fatty liver, it can lead to liver inflammation, liver fibrosis, or cirrhosis if it is left untreated.

The right lifestyle and dietary approach are reversible with early action under medical guidance, as individualised actions are needed.

Common Causes Of Mild Fatty Liver

Fatty liver, specifically grade-1 fatty liver, is caused by the following, which can be addressed with the right kind of changes:

A poor diet that encompasses high sugar and fried foods, which are consumed for a prolonged period of time.

Obesity or belly fat that is visible and needs to be reduced, as it is a marker for triggering diseases.

A sedentary lifestyle or constant sitting in a stationary position can lead to a fatty liver.

Diabetes or insulin resistance can develop if you don't consume your meals on time and if the nutritional content is inadequate.

Alcohol (in some cases), as it is known to store fat in the liver tissue.

Symptoms: Why You May Not Feel Anything

Grade 1 fatty liver is usually asymptomatic, but it can sometimes cause symptoms such as the following:

Fatigue

Mild discomfort in the upper abdomen

Often caught incidentally in routine scans or ultrasounds that are a part of annual health check-ups.

Can Grade 1 Fatty Liver Be Reversed?

Yes, it is completely reversible, but consistent efforts are needed to do so. The timeline for reversal is 3-6 months with consistent lifestyle changes under medical guidance. But it is important to understand that early intervention is key to tackling the disease and stopping it in its tracks before it progresses to something serious.

Also Read: Gastroenterologist Warns: Why Fatty Liver Patients Are More Vulnerable To Summer Food Poisoning

Best Lifestyle Changes To Reverse Fatty Liver

Dietary changes such as reducing your sugar intake, refined carbohydrate intake, and fried food intake.

You need to increase your intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats.

Exercise for 30-45 minutes daily and focus on weight loss, which has a role of about 5 to 10% in the reversal process.

Other tips that you can follow are to avoid alcohol intake, stay hydrated, and manage blood sugar levels.

When Should You Worry?

You need to worry when, in the medical blood test, your liver enzymes are elevated. This could be a signal that your symptoms could be developing. Furthermore, here are the conditions where you should be worried:

If your liver scan progresses to grade 2 or 3, this signals serious health risks that need to be curbed.

Doctors may further recommend specialised blood tests, a FibroScan, and a follow-up ultrasound to assess the exact damage to the liver.

Doctor Explains Grade-1 Fatty Liver Disease

Dr Sanjay Goja, Consultant - Gastroenterology and Hepatology, explains, "The encouraging aspect of fatty liver disease is that it is completely reversible, especially when identified early. It does not always require medication and can be effectively managed through structured lifestyle changes like diet correction, weight management, and regular physical activity."

In conclusion, it could have grade 1 fatty liver disease, but with the right approach under medical guidance, you can reverse it.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.