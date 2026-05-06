Gastroenterologist Explains Why You Should Start Your Day With Banana

Starting the day with the right food is crucial for setting a positive tone and energy level for the rest of the day. Breakfast serves as the first meal after a long period of fasting during sleep, and it provides the necessary nutrients your body needs to function effectively. While tea and coffee are common morning choices, bananas stand out as a perfect option. Starting your day with a banana provides a quick, fat-free energy boost and essential nutrients. "Starting your day with a banana is a simple habit with multiple scientifically proven health benefits. Bananas highly support gut microbiome, slightly unripe bananas contain resistant starch, which acts as a prebiotic and promotes beneficial gut bacteria," says Dr. Amit Mittal, Clinical Director and HOD - Gastroenterology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Health benefits of starting the day with a banana

1. Quick energy boost

Bananas are rich in carbohydrates, primarily in the form of natural sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose. This makes them an excellent source of energy, which can be particularly beneficial in the morning when your body needs fuel to kick-start the day.

2. Gentle on the stomach

Bananas naturally neutralise stomach acid, making them an excellent antacid if you experience morning acid reflux or heartburn. "Bananas are also considered stomach-friendly fruit as they are one of the easiest-to-digest fruits, even for those with sensitive stomachs," says Dr. Mittal.

3. Nutrient-rich

Bananas are packed with essential nutrients, including potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and fibre. Potassium helps maintain heart health and regulates blood pressure, while vitamin B6 supports brain health and helps in the production of neurotransmitters that regulate mood.

4. Digestive benefits

"The soluble fibre in banana, especially pectin, helps improve stool consistency and helps ensure smoother bowel movements," adds Dr. Mittal. Starting your day with a fibre-rich food can help keep you feeling full longer and reduce unhealthy snacking later on.

5. Versatility

Bananas are incredibly versatile and can be easily incorporated into various breakfast options, whether eaten on their own, blended into smoothies, sliced onto oatmeal, or added to yogurt.

6. Mood enhancer

The presence of vitamin B6 and tryptophan in bananas, which is a precursor to serotonin, can help improve your overall mood and contribute to feelings of well-being. Starting the day with a mood boost can set a positive tone for the challenges ahead.

While bananas are highly nutritious, Dr. Mittal recommends pairing them with protein or healthy fats rather than eating them alone on an empty stomach to avoid blood sugar spikes and mid-morning fatigue. "Overall, banana is an economical, convenient and scientifically sound morning food."

Pro Tip: Use a slightly underripe (greenish) banana if you want more gut-supporting fibre and less sugar, or a ripe (spotted) one for a faster energy boost before a morning workout.

In conclusion, starting your day with a banana not only provides essential nutrients and energy but also supports digestion and mental well-being. Including this simple fruit in your morning routine can lead to healthier habits and greater overall vitality throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.