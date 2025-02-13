This Simple Morning Habit Can Help You Say Goodbye To Acidity

Acid reflux is very common and unpleasant. Chronic acid reflux can affect your quality of life and may trigger the risk of health conditions. Several over-the-counter medications can help treat acid reflux. However, a few simple diets and lifestyle modifications can also help reduce and treat acid reflux. For most, individuals acid reflux gets worse at night. On the other hand, many also feel the discomfort of acid reflux in the morning. Therefore, it is essential to develop a morning routine that can help you prevent acid reflux naturally. Here, we have one such simple practice that might help.

Morning habit to eliminate acid reflux

Starting your day with a banana is one of the simplest ways to reduce acid reflux. It will not only help you start the day with a nutritious punch but can also help relieve acidity.

Banana is an effective remedy for acid reflux for many reasons:

Bananas have low acid content which means they are less likely to irritate the stomach and esophagus.

Bananas are an excellent source of potassium which may help with digestion. Potassium is also an electrolyte that helps regulate the pH balance of the body including acidity.

They have a natural antacid effect, which can help to neutralize stomach acid and ease discomfort.

Bananas are a good source of dietary fibre which is crucial for overall digestive health.

The soft texture of bananas can provide a soothing effect on the stomach lining, potentially reducing irritation.

Other benefits of starting your day with a banana

1. Quick energy boost

Bananas are a great source of carbohydrates, making them an excellent choice for a quick energy boost in the morning.

2. Loaded with essential nutrients

Bananas are packed with essential vitamins and minerals including potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6.

3. Natural mood booster

The vitamin B6 in bananas plays a role in synthesizing neurotransmitters like serotonin, which can help improve mood.

4. Boosts digestion

The high fibre content of bananas helps ensure smooth digestion and prevents constipation.

5. Versatile and convenient

Bananas are incredibly versatile and can be eaten on their own or you can add them to oatmeal, yogurt or smoothies. They are also easily available throughout the year.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.