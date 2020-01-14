Gaining Weight? Revealed 5 Hidden Reasons Behind Unintentional Weight Gain

Here are some hidden reasons behind weight gain

Highlights There are many factors which can contribute to weight gain

Do not skip meals to avoid weight gain

plan your meals to avoid consuming unnecessary calories

Are you gaining weight day by day? A healthy diet and regular exercise are two important factors that can affect your body weight. Apart from these two, there are many possible reasons behind weight gain. You might not know there are many hidden factors which can be some unexplained factors behind weight gain. Even if you are trying to lose weight you must keep a check on such factors that can affect your weight loss process. To lose weight you need to burn more calories than you consume. Effective weight loss requires several changes in lifestyle. Here are some hidden factors which can contribute to unintentionally weight gain.

Factors which can lead to unintentional weight gain

1. Stress

Stress is quite common these days. There can be endless factors that can contribute to stress including work pressure, deadlines, strict routines and many more. Stress affects various hormones which can contribute to weight gain. Stress can also make you eat more and contribute to unwanted calories. You should try methods which can help you manage stress.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

2. Wrong portion size

Portion size plays an important role in weight management. If you are trying to lose weight you must know the number of calories you have to consume per meal. Even if you are following a diet to lose weight but consuming more calories than required per meal then you may not lose weight. You need to be very careful about the number of calories you are consuming per meal.

Portion size play an important role when it comes to weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

3. You are not sleeping enough or sleeping too much

Your sleeping pattern can also affect many factors and processes inside your body. You may gain weight if you are sleeping too less or too much. A fixed sleeping pattern with 7-8 hours of sleep can help you maintain a healthy weight. When you sleep too less or too much you are more likely to consume more calories than required.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Nuts, The Powerhouse Of Nutrients Can Help You Lose Weight; The Best Nuts For Weight Loss And How To Consume Them

4. Not enjoying your meal

Most people do not enjoy their meal which does not give them satisfaction. Enjoying your meal can give you more satisfaction and give you the feeling of fullness. Even if you are on a diet you must enjoy your meal for better satisfaction. It will stop your desire to eat more.

Weight gain: Enjoy your meal to avoid overeating

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Certain medication

Few medications can also contribute to weight gain. Anti-depressant, steroids or birth control pills are some medications which can have weight gain as a side effect. But this is not the only factor and it can also vary from person to person. Therefore, you should not make any changes in your medication without your doctor's consultation.

Also read: Weight Loss Drinks: Different Drinks You Can Prepare With Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight Effectively

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.