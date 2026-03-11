From Hydration To Diet: Doctor Shares Top Tips To Protect Your Kidney Health

Your kidneys quietly perform several vital functions every day. These bean-shaped organs filter waste from the blood, regulate fluid levels, balance electrolytes, and help control blood pressure. Despite their crucial role, kidney health often receives little attention until problems develop. Keeping your kidneys healthy is essential because they filter waste, balance fluids, control blood pressure, and help maintain overall body health. Damage to the kidneys can lead to serious health problems, so adopting healthy habits early can protect them for life. Here are some top tips to keep your kidneys healthy.

According to health experts, adopting a few simple lifestyle habits can significantly reduce the risk of kidney damage and conditions such as chronic kidney disease. Here are some doctor recommended ways to keep your kidneys healthy.

1. Stay Hydrated

"Drinking enough water helps kidneys remove waste and toxins from the body through urine. Proper hydration also prevents kidney stones and urinary infections. Most adults should aim for about 6-8 glasses of water a day, although needs may vary depending on climate, activity level, and health conditions," said Dr Salil Jain, Principal Director Nephrology, Fortis Gurgaon

Adequate fluid intake may also reduce the risk of kidney stones and urinary tract infections. While individual needs vary, most people benefit from drinking water regularly throughout the day rather than waiting until they feel extremely thirsty.

2. Eat a Balanced Diet

According to Dr Jain, healthy diet supports kidney function. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your meals. Reduce intake of processed foods, excess salt, and sugary snacks. Too much sodium can increase blood pressure, which can damage kidneys over time. Foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries and leafy greens, are especially beneficial.

3. Control Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of kidney disease. As per Dr Jain, maintaining a healthy blood pressure through diet, exercise, and regular monitoring helps protect kidney health. Reducing salt intake and managing stress can also help keep blood pressure under control.

4. Manage Blood Sugar Levels

"People with diabetes are at higher risk of kidney damage. Keeping blood sugar levels within a healthy range can prevent or delay kidney complications. Regular check-ups, a balanced diet, and physical activity play a key role in managing blood sugar," said Dr Jain.

5. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity improves circulation, maintains healthy weight, and helps control blood pressure and blood sugar. Dr Jain suggests, activities such as walking, cycling, swimming, or yoga for at least 30 minutes a day can support kidney health and overall wellbeing.

6. Avoid Excessive Use of Painkillers

Frequent use of certain over-the-counter pain medications can harm the kidneys over time. Medicines such as anti-inflammatory drugs should be taken only when necessary and according to medical advice.

7. Limit Alcohol and Quit Smoking

Excess alcohol and smoking can reduce kidney function and increase the risk of kidney disease. Quitting smoking and drinking alcohol in moderation can significantly improve kidney and overall health.

8. Get Regular Health Check-ups

Routine medical tests can detect kidney problems early. Blood and urine tests help monitor kidney function, especially for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease.

Protecting kidney health does not require complicated steps. Staying hydrated, following a balanced diet, limiting salt intake and maintaining an active lifestyle can make a significant difference.

By adopting these habits and seeking regular medical care, you can support your kidneys and reduce the risk of long term health problems.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.