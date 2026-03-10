Swollen Ankles Could Signal More Than Fatigue: What The Ankle Swelling Test Reveals About Heart And Kidney Health

When ankles swell, it becomes a common complaint among those who spend long hours of standing, travelling, or sitting in sedentary position. However, if swelling is persistent around the ankles and feet, it may sometimes indicate an underlying health issue. Doctors often perform a simple check called the ankle swelling test, also known as the pitting oedema test, to assess fluid retention in the body. This quick examination can provide clues about conditions affecting the heart, kidneys, or circulation. A study in journal Cures, patients with chronic kidney disease may develop oedema in their entire leg, extending from the hip joint down to the toes. In Japan, oedema along with other physical factors is included as part of fall risk assessment criteria of a Kidney disease.

What Is The Ankle Swelling Test?

The ankle swelling test is a basic physical assessment used to check for fluid build up under the skin. This condition is medically known as Oedema. During the test, a doctor gently presses a finger into the swollen area around the ankle or shin for a few seconds. After releasing the pressure, they observe whether a small indentation remains in the skin. If the skin springs back immediately, the swelling may be mild or temporary. If the indentation remains for a few seconds, it is called pitting oedema, which suggests fluid retention.

Why Does Fluid Build Up In The Ankles?

The ankles and feet are often the first places where fluid accumulation becomes visible because gravity pulls excess fluid downward. Fluid retention can occur when the body struggles to regulate fluid balance or circulation. This may happen due to issues affecting the heart, kidneys or liver.

Also rea: Swelling In Your Feet That Won't Go Away? It Could Be A Sign Of Protein Deficiency

When organs responsible for maintaining fluid balance are not functioning properly, the body may hold on to extra fluid, leading to swelling in the lower limbs.

Link Between Ankle Swelling And Heart Problems

Persistent ankle swelling may sometimes be associated with Heart Failure. In this condition, the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently. As circulation slows, fluid may accumulate in tissues, particularly in the legs and ankles. People with heart related swelling may also experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue and rapid weight gain due to fluid retention.

How Kidney Problems Can Cause Swelling

Kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste and removing excess fluid from the body. When kidney function declines, fluid and sodium may accumulate in the body, leading to swelling in areas such as the ankles, feet and sometimes the face. Conditions like Chronic Kidney Disease may cause gradual fluid retention that becomes noticeable over time.

Other Possible Causes Of Swollen Ankles

Not all ankle swelling is related to heart or kidney disease. Long periods of sitting or standing, high salt intake, pregnancy and certain medications can also lead to temporary swelling. In some cases, conditions affecting veins, such as poor circulation, may also cause fluid accumulation in the legs.

When Should You Be Concerned?

Occasional mild swelling may not be serious. However, medical evaluation is important if swelling persists, worsens or occurs alongside other symptoms. Warning signs include breathlessness, chest discomfort, sudden weight gain, severe fatigue or reduced urine output. Doctors may perform blood tests, urine tests or imaging studies to identify the underlying cause.

Also read: Is Swelling In Your Legs Dangerous? Doctor Explains All Possible Causes

The ankle swelling test is a simple physical check that can help detect fluid retention in the body. While occasional swelling can be harmless, persistent ankle swelling may sometimes indicate issues with the heart, kidneys or circulation. If swelling does not improve with rest or appears with other symptoms, seeking medical advice is important for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.