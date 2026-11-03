'You Can Either Find Me Walking On A Road Or A Treadmill', Says Amrita Arora: How To Turn Your Daily Walks Into A Workout

Amrita Arora, in a recent interview, shared that walking is an important part of her fitness routine. The 45-year-old recently opened up about her approach to fitness, healthy ageing and the effort it took to get back in shape after a phase when she felt she had let herself go. Speaking to Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus, the actor said, "You can either find me walking on a road or a treadmill. I go to the gym a lot. I'm very particular about what I eat." She also spoke about including cardio and strength training in her routine.

Amrita admitted that maintaining fitness has not always been easy. "It was never like that. I had a couple of years where I let myself go. It took me a while to get back in shape and find that rhythm again. It's not always so smooth as it looks. It takes a lot of effort, hard work. You have to make certain sacrifices," she said. She added that if she feels she has binged, she sometimes works harder at the gym.

How Is Walking Beneficial For Your Health?

Walking is one of the easiest ways to stay physically active. It doesn't need expensive equipment, can be done almost anywhere and is suitable for people across different age groups. If you walk regularly, it can offer several health benefits. Here, take a look at some of them.

Heart health: Walking increases the heart rate and improves blood circulation. Regular brisk walking can help lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases by supporting healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Walking increases the heart rate and improves blood circulation. Regular brisk walking can help lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases by supporting healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Weight management: Walking burns calories and adds to daily energy expenditure. When combined with a balanced diet, it can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce excess body fat.

Walking burns calories and adds to daily energy expenditure. When combined with a balanced diet, it can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce excess body fat. Blood sugar control: Physical activity helps the muscles use glucose for energy. Walking after meals can help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity.

Physical activity helps the muscles use glucose for energy. Walking after meals can help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity. Strengthens muscles and bones: Walking works the muscles of the legs, hips and core. Since it is a weight-bearing activity, it also helps maintain bone strength and can improve mobility.

Walking works the muscles of the legs, hips and core. Since it is a weight-bearing activity, it also helps maintain bone strength and can improve mobility. Mental health: Walking can help reduce stress and improve mood. Spending time outdoors, getting natural light and moving the body can also support better mental well-being.

Walking can help reduce stress and improve mood. Spending time outdoors, getting natural light and moving the body can also support better mental well-being. Improves stamina and endurance: Regular walking improves the body's ability to sustain physical activity. Over time, people may find that they can walk longer distances without feeling as tired.

Regular walking improves the body's ability to sustain physical activity. Over time, people may find that they can walk longer distances without feeling as tired. Better sleep: Regular physical activity can help regulate the sleep-wake cycle and improve sleep quality.

How To Turn Your Daily Walks Into A Workout

Walking does not have to be a low-intensity activity. A few changes can make it an effective workout. Here, take a look at some of the ways to turn your daily walks into a workout.

1. Walking Speed

Instead of walking at the same pace throughout, include periods of brisk walking. You should be able to talk but find it slightly difficult to sing. Increasing your speed raises your heart rate and makes your cardiovascular system work harder.

2. Interval Walking

Alternate between a few minutes of brisk walking and a few minutes of slower walking. For instance, walk at a comfortable pace for two minutes, followed by three minutes of faster walking. Repeat this throughout your session and gradually increase the brisk intervals.

3. Inclines And Slopes

Walking uphill or increasing the incline on a treadmill makes your muscles work harder. It engages the glutes, hamstrings and calves and also increases the intensity of your workout. Start with a small incline and increase it gradually.

4. Walking Duration

If you usually walk for 15 minutes, gradually increase it to 20 or 30 minutes. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week. This can be brisk walking spread across five or more days.

5. Walking Posture

Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and head facing forward. Allow your arms to swing naturally. Avoid looking down at your phone throughout the walk, as this can affect your posture and walking.

6. Short Strength-Training Exercises

Walking primarily works the lower body, but you can do it along with strength training. Include exercises such as squats, lunges, calf raises and wall push-ups before or after your walk. This helps improve muscle strength, balance and overall fitness.

7. Walk Consistently

Consistency is more important than walking at an extremely fast pace once in a while. Choose a time that fits your daily schedule, whether it is early morning, during a lunch break or in the evening. You can also divide your walking time into shorter sessions throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.