Do You Walk Daily? Nutritionist Claims You Must "Delete" One Thing From Routine

When it comes to daily habits for good health, we usually turn towards the gym. While lifting weights, strength training, and cardio are definitely good for staying fit, there may be a simple exercise for those who need an easier routine to start with. One of the best exercises is walking, as per nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. In a recent Instagram post, Agarwal shares some tips that can make your walking routine better.



Do's And Dont's While Walking



Agarwal advises people to take a walk daily and increase the intensity of their routine. The nutritionist asks her followers to “edit” the pace and incline of their walk by mixing up different speeds.



One thing the health expert wants people to “delete”? Sedate walking for 15-20 minutes. Agarwal says that the exercise only warms up the body.



“Keep Forever- Walking as an exercise routine is great for heart health,” the caption reads.



Health Benefits Of Walking



Nmami Agarwal is not the only one to highlight the benefits of regular walking. Regular walking can help burn calories, boost mood, lower blood sugar levels, and strengthen the heart. It can also ease joint pain and boost immune function, as per Healthline.



Walking can improve body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, and even boost energy. Over time, it can lower the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, in the body.



Walking increases oxygen flow through the body, improving the level of hormones such as epinephrine and norepinephrine, which regulate the central nervous system.



Why A Workout May Not Be Enough For Weight Loss



In another post, Nmami Agarwal says that a workout may be insufficient for weight loss. The health expert says that often we hit the gym regularly but are unable to shed a few kilos.



This may be due to poor sleep, high stress levels, or inconsistent nutrition.

In her post, Agarwal advises that taking care of sleep and diet is also equally important for health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.