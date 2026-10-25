PCOS Is More Than Irregular Periods: Nutritionist Explains The Role Of Insulin Resistance

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that can affect more than just menstrual cycles. The condition can contribute to symptoms such as acne, excessive facial or body hair, hair fall and irregular periods. Understanding these changes can help women recognise possible signs of PCOS and seek medical advice.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains what happens inside the body, identifying insulin resistance as one of the key factors involved in PCOS. She also discusses how it can influence androgen levels and contribute to several symptoms.

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How Insulin Resistance Is Linked To PCOS

In the video, Anjali says insulin resistance plays an important role in the development of PCOS. When the body does not respond effectively to insulin, hormonal imbalances may follow. One consequence can be an increase in androgens, hormones commonly referred to as male hormones, although women also naturally produce them.

Higher androgen levels can contribute to several visible symptoms, including acne, increased facial or body hair, and hair thinning or hair fall. She says an ultrasound may show multiple cysts in women with PCOS. She adds that the condition can lead to irregular periods and may also affect fertility.

Can PCOS Affect Fertility?

PCOS can also affect ovulation, which may make it harder for some women to conceive. However, the condition does not automatically lead to infertility. Its effects on menstrual cycles, ovulation and fertility differ from one person to another.

Recognising possible symptoms is an important step, but symptoms alone cannot confirm PCOS. She advises women who suspect they may have PCOS to look out for the signs and discuss them with their doctor.

“So it begins with insulin resistance. So there is the mental diet and the physical diet. When they go wrong, you develop insulin resistance. It raises the androgens or the male hormone and that leads to a lot of acne, hirsutism, hair fall. Now raised androgens will cause a problem with your molecular development,” she says.

What Does Anjali Mukerjee Recommend?

In her Instagram caption, Anjali stresses that PCOS is not limited to irregular periods. She explains that insulin resistance and higher androgen levels can influence menstrual cycles, ovulation, acne, hair growth and weight changes.

She encourages women to understand the signs they may be experiencing and discuss them with a doctor. Anyone experiencing persistent irregular periods, unusual hair growth, acne or hair fall can consult a doctor for an appropriate evaluation. Early assessment can help women better understand their symptoms and discuss suitable management options.

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