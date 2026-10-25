Top 10 Bollywood Celebrities Who Got A Cosmetic Surgery: What Doctors Say About Fillers, Botox and Facelifts

Cosmetic procedures have become an increasingly discussed part of the beauty conversation, particularly in the film industry, where actors face constant scrutiny over their appearance. From nose surgery and lip enhancement to Botox and dermal fillers, several Bollywood celebrities have spoken publicly about their experiences with aesthetic treatments. While some have openly discussed undergoing cosmetic surgery, others have shared their experiences with non-surgical treatments. Their accounts have also sparked conversations about beauty standards, ageing and the pressure to maintain a particular appearance in the public eye. According to Dr Akanksha Agarwal, Founder-Director and Head of Aesthetic Services at the Centre for Aesthetics (CFA), Gurugram, patients frequently approach clinics without fully understanding which treatment they need.

"Botox and fillers are among the most requested aesthetic procedures today. Almost daily, someone comes in asking for one or the other. But many aren't clear about the difference and often assume they serve the same purpose. In reality, they don't," says Dr Agarwal. Here are 10 Bollywood celebrities who have spoken about cosmetic surgery or aesthetic treatments, along with what these procedures involve and what people should know before considering them.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Corrective Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about undergoing surgery after a medical procedure to remove a nasal polyp went wrong and altered the appearance of her nose. In her memoir, Unfinished, the actor described the emotional impact of the experience and how she subsequently underwent corrective surgery. Her account highlights an important distinction: cosmetic surgery may sometimes be undertaken to correct an unintended outcome of a medical procedure, rather than solely to change one's appearance. Nasal surgery can involve changes to the structure of the nose, depending on the medical concern and the intended outcome. The risks and recovery period vary according to the procedure performed.

2. Shilpa Shetty: Rhinoplasty

Shilpa Shetty is among the Bollywood actors who have publicly acknowledged undergoing a nose job. In an interview on the television programme Seedhi Baat, she spoke about having her nose corrected.

Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure that changes the shape or structure of the nose. It may be performed for aesthetic reasons, to address structural problems or to improve breathing in selected cases. Unlike injectable treatments, rhinoplasty involves surgery and requires an assessment of nasal anatomy, medical history and expectations. Recovery can include swelling and bruising, and the final appearance may take time to settle.

3. Anushka Sharma: Lip Enhancement

Anushka Sharma addressed the discussion surrounding her appearance during the promotion of Bombay Velvet. In a public statement, she explained that she had used a temporary lip-enhancing tool and makeup techniques to achieve the look required for her role. She later spoke about undergoing temporary lip enhancement for the film.

Lip enhancement can involve different approaches, including makeup, temporary devices or injectable dermal fillers. These should not be treated as interchangeable procedures.

Dermal fillers are commonly used to add volume or alter contours. Their effects depend on the product, the amount injected and the area treated. Injectable treatments also carry risks, including swelling, bruising and, rarely, serious vascular complications.

4. Shruti Haasan: Nose Surgery And Fillers

Shruti Haasan has spoken openly about undergoing cosmetic procedures, including surgery on her nose and the use of fillers. She has also discussed her decision not to feel ashamed of choices concerning her appearance.

Her experience illustrates how cosmetic treatments can involve both surgical and non-surgical approaches. Surgery changes anatomical structures, while fillers are injected beneath the skin to restore or add volume and alter facial contours.

The suitability of either approach depends on the individual's anatomy, medical history and expectations. A consultation with a qualified medical professional is essential before deciding on a procedure.

5. Khushi Kapoor: Nose Job And Lip Fillers

Khushi Kapoor has publicly acknowledged undergoing cosmetic procedures, including a nose job and lip fillers. She has also spoken about the criticism she faced after discussing her choices.

Her experience has contributed to a broader conversation about transparency around cosmetic treatments and the stigma sometimes associated with them.

A nose job is a surgical intervention, whereas lip fillers are injectable treatments. Although both may change facial appearance, they differ substantially in technique, recovery, duration of results and potential complications.

6. Rimi Sen: Botox, Fillers And PRP

Rimi Sen has spoken about undergoing Botox, fillers and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments. She has also discussed cosmetic enhancements in the context of the pressures associated with working in the entertainment industry. Botox and fillers work differently. Botox, a brand name for botulinum toxin, temporarily reduces muscle activity. It is commonly used to soften dynamic wrinkles, such as forehead lines and crow's feet.

Fillers, on the other hand, add volume to selected areas of the face. Depending on the product, they may be used to address volume loss, enhance lips or modify facial contours.

PRP is a separate treatment that uses components derived from a person's own blood. Its applications and evidence vary by indication, and it should not be confused with either Botox or dermal fillers.

7. Rajkummar Rao: Chin Fillers

Rajkummar Rao has addressed speculation about changes in his facial appearance and acknowledged having chin fillers in the past. He denied undergoing the surgical procedures that were being discussed online.

Chin fillers can be used to alter the appearance of the chin and improve facial proportions without surgery. Results depend on the product, injection technique and individual facial structure.

His account is a reminder that changes in appearance should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of surgery. Photographs can look different because of lighting, camera angles, makeup, facial expressions and image editing.

8. Uorfi Javed: Lip Fillers

Uorfi Javed has openly discussed her experience with lip fillers, including her decision to dissolve them and later reconsider her approach to cosmetic enhancement. Lip fillers are commonly used to add volume, define the lip border or alter lip proportions. Most commonly used hyaluronic acid fillers are temporary, although the duration of results varies by product, injection site and individual factors.

Dissolving certain hyaluronic acid fillers is possible with an enzyme called hyaluronidase. However, the process should be performed by a qualified professional, as it can have side effects and does not guarantee that every complication will be resolved.

9. Koena Mitra: Nose Surgery

Koena Mitra has spoken publicly about undergoing rhinoplasty and the difficulties she experienced following the procedure. Her account has brought attention to the possibility of dissatisfaction and complications after cosmetic surgery.

Rhinoplasty can change the shape of the nose, but outcomes depend on anatomy, healing and surgical technique. Potential complications include persistent swelling, asymmetry, breathing difficulties and the possibility of revision surgery. Anyone considering cosmetic surgery should discuss the likely outcome, limitations, risks and recovery process with a suitably qualified surgeon before making a decision.

10. Rakhi Sawant: Cosmetic Procedures

Rakhi Sawant has spoken publicly about undergoing cosmetic procedures and has discussed her appearance in interviews over the years. However, the specific procedures attributed to celebrities are not always consistently documented. Individual treatments should therefore be identified only when supported by the celebrity's own statements or reliable reporting, rather than inferred from photographs or social media commentary. The distinction matters because cosmetic surgery, injectable treatments and other aesthetic procedures involve different techniques, risks and recovery requirements.

Botox Vs Fillers Vs Facelift: What Is The Difference?

Although Botox, dermal fillers and facelifts are often grouped together in discussions about cosmetic enhancement, they work in different ways.

Botox: Botulinum toxin temporarily reduces activity in targeted muscles. It is commonly used to soften expression-related wrinkles. The effects generally last a few months, and repeat treatment may be required.

Dermal fillers: These injectable products add volume or change contours in specific areas. Hyaluronic acid fillers are among the commonly used options. Results can last several months or longer, depending on the product and treatment area.

Facelift: A facelift is a surgical procedure intended to address sagging skin and underlying facial tissues, particularly around the cheeks, jawline and neck. It involves a more substantial intervention and recovery period than injectable treatments.

None of these procedures is suitable for everyone. The appropriate option, if any, depends on an individual's concerns, anatomy, health and expectations.

How Much Do Botox And Fillers Cost In India?

According to Dr Agarwal, Botox treatments in India are commonly priced per unit or per treatment area. "On average, the cost ranges between INR 400 and 600 per unit, depending on the brand used and the doctor's expertise," she says. Dermal fillers are generally priced differently, often according to the product and quantity required. The final cost can vary depending on the treatment area, the amount injected, the brand and the clinician's expertise. Patients should seek a clear breakdown of the proposed treatment and costs rather than choosing a provider solely because of a low advertised price.

Are Cosmetic Procedures Covered By Health Insurance?

Elective cosmetic procedures undertaken solely to change appearance are generally not covered by standard health insurance policies. However, some procedures may qualify for coverage when they are medically necessary and meet the terms of the policy.

These circumstances may include reconstructive surgery following an accident or physical trauma, reconstruction after severe burns, cancer-related reconstructive procedures, or treatment for conditions that impair normal bodily function.

Coverage depends on the policy wording, medical indication, exclusions and insurer approval. Patients should confirm eligibility with their insurer before undergoing treatment.

What Should You Know Before Considering Cosmetic Treatments?

Dr Agarwal's observations underline the importance of understanding the difference between treatments before choosing one. Before proceeding, patients should:

Consult a qualified medical professional with appropriate training in the proposed procedure.

Discuss their medical history, current medication and any relevant allergies.

Understand the expected benefits, limitations, risks and recovery period.

Ask which product or technique will be used and whether the treatment is appropriate for them.

Avoid making decisions based solely on celebrity appearances, social media trends or heavily discounted offers.

Seek urgent medical attention if they develop severe pain, unusual skin discolouration, visual symptoms or other concerning signs after an injectable procedure. Cosmetic procedures are personal decisions, and celebrities' experiences should not be treated as medical recommendations. A treatment that suits one person may not be appropriate for another. Ultimately, informed consent, realistic expectations and consultation with a qualified professional are essential when considering cosmetic surgery or non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.