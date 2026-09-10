How do actors build a physique that looks muscular on screen but can also handle demanding action sequences? For Ali Fazal, preparing to reprise his role as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur The Movie, involved much more than spending hours lifting weights in the gym. His transformation was built around a combination of strength, conditioning, mobility and combat training, with the aim of creating a physique that was not only lean and muscular but also agile and functional. In an interview with the Telegraph, actor's coach Rohit Nair said that Ali's preparation involved compound strength training, functional workouts, mobility and agility drills, along with combat disciplines such as kickboxing, grappling and jiu-jitsu. According to a study in journal Sports Medicine Open, Jiu-Jitsu training helps lower body fat percentage and builds lean muscle mass through intense, full-body resistance. The transformation reportedly took around eight to nine months, with the focus on reducing body fat while retaining his broad frame and making him look leaner and more athletic on screen. So, what did Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit workout actually involve, and what can we learn from his approach?

Push-Pull-Legs Training

Rohit Nair has also spoken about Ali following a push-pull-legs training split, with periods where he used a double-muscle approach. In a push workout, movements generally focus on muscles involved in pushing, including the chest, shoulders and triceps. Pull workouts target the back and biceps, while leg sessions focus on the major muscles of the lower body. The reel also shows him doing bodyweight pull-ups, a highly effective exercise for building back muscles and overall upper-body strength. The advantage of such a split is that it allows different muscle groups to be trained systematically while giving previously worked muscles time to recover. For Ali, the focus was particularly on improving performance on compound lifts rather than simply chasing a pump or increasing the number of exercises.

Compound Weight Training For Strength And Muscle

A major component of Ali's training was conventional strength training, but the focus was not simply on isolation exercises. His programme relied heavily on compound movements, which involve multiple joints and muscle groups at the same time. Exercises such as squats, presses, rows and deadlift variations are examples of compound movements that can help develop overall strength while training several muscles together.

For someone preparing for an action-heavy role, this approach can be particularly useful because physical performance involves more than developing the appearance of individual muscles. Compound training can help build strength across the upper and lower body while also requiring the core to stabilise the body during movement.

Functional Training For An Action Role

Building a physique for an action character is different from training purely for bodybuilding. Guddu Pandit is involved in physically demanding action sequences, which means Ali needed strength that could translate into movement. This is where functional training became an important part of his preparation. Functional exercises generally involve movements that require multiple muscles to work together while the body maintains stability and control. They can challenge balance, coordination, strength and movement efficiency.

The goal was therefore not simply to make Ali look bigger. His training needed to help him move effectively while performing demanding sequences.

Mobility And Flexibility Were Part Of The Plan

Strength without adequate mobility can become a limitation, particularly when an actor has to perform complex movements during action scenes. Ali's training therefore also included mobility and flexibility work. Mobility exercises can help improve how freely joints move, while flexibility work focuses more specifically on the ability of muscles and surrounding tissues to lengthen.

For action performers, maintaining adequate mobility can help with movements such as lunging, changing direction, getting up from the floor and executing combat techniques. It can also complement strength training by helping the body move through an appropriate range of motion.

Kickboxing Added Conditioning And Combat Skills

Ali was already training in kickboxing with Rohit Nair, and combat training became an important component of his preparation. Kickboxing is physically demanding because it combines repeated striking movements with footwork, balance and rapid changes in position. It can therefore challenge cardiovascular fitness, muscular endurance, coordination and agility. For an actor portraying a character involved in frequent physical confrontations, combat training also has a practical advantage. It allows the performer to develop movement patterns and timing that can make action sequences look more natural and controlled.

Grappling And Jiu-Jitsu For Realistic Action

Ali's preparation did not stop with striking-based combat. His training also incorporated grappling, wrestling and jiu-jitsu. These disciplines involve pulling, pushing, controlling body position and maintaining stability while responding to another person's movement. According to Nair, this form of combat training also helped Ali work on flexibility and prepare for the realistic physical demands of the Mirzapur action sequences. Unlike traditional gym training, combat sports require the body to produce force while constantly adjusting position. That makes them useful for developing coordination and physical awareness alongside strength and conditioning.

The Goal Was More Than Building Muscle

One of the most interesting aspects of Ali Fazal's transformation is that the objective was not simply to gain as much muscle as possible. The preparation reportedly lasted around eight to nine months, with an emphasis on reducing body fat while maintaining his broad frame. The result needed to work visually for the character while also allowing Ali to remain agile during action sequences.

This distinction is important for anyone looking to transform their own physique. A bigger body is not necessarily a fitter or more athletic body. Depending on the goal, strength, cardiovascular fitness, mobility and movement quality can be just as important as muscle size.

What Can You Learn From Ali Fazal's Training?

Ali's preparation offers a useful reminder that an effective fitness programme does not necessarily revolve around one type of exercise. Strength training can help build muscle and improve force production. Functional training can challenge coordination and stability. Mobility work can support movement, while combat training can develop conditioning, agility and body control. However, the exact combination and intensity should depend on an individual's fitness level, goals, training experience and injury history. Trying to replicate an actor's preparation without professional supervision may not be appropriate, particularly when the programme involves heavy lifting or combat sports. Ali Fazal's transformation was reportedly built through a combination of compound strength training, push-pull-legs workouts, functional training, mobility, kickboxing, grappling and jiu-jitsu rather than a conventional bodybuilding routine alone. The approach highlights an important principle of fitness: a strong physique is not only about how much muscle you can build. It is also about how well you can move, control your body and perform under physical demands.

For an action-heavy character like Guddu Pandit, that combination of strength, leanness, mobility and combat conditioning was crucial. And that may be the biggest lesson from Ali Fazal's preparation: train for what your body needs to do, not just how you want it to look.

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