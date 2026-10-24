White Noise Machines: Benefits, Side Effects And Whether You Really Need One

In recent years, the popularity of white noise machines has surged, being hailed as a remedy for various sleep-related issues. For the unversed, these devices create a consistent sound backdrop that can mask disruptive noises, helping people find comfort in their environments. However, as with any tool, it's important to understand both the benefits and potential side effects before deciding if a white noise machine is right for you.

White noise machine: Mechanism, benefits and side effects explained

The sound of a white noise machine contains all frequencies across the spectrum of audible sound in equal measure, resulting in a constant "hissing" or static noise. It is similar to a television or radio with no signal. Many modern versions also include pink noise- deeper rain sounds or brown noise- distant thunder.

Benefits of White Noise Machines

The primary allure of white noise machines lies in their ability to promote better sleep. By generating a steady, calming noise, they can effectively drown out sudden sounds that might disturb your rest. The steady hum encourages relaxation and can enhance your ability to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

In addition to improving sleep quality, white noise can also create a soothing environment conducive to concentration. For many, working in quiet spaces can lead to distractions. The consistent sound of white noise can help mask these interruptions, allowing for improved focus and productivity. This has led to their increasing use in a variety of settings, including offices, libraries, and even cafes.

READ | Doomscrolling Could Be Making You More Anxious And Lonely, Says Nutritionist

White noise for new parents

White noise machines are particularly used by new parents. These machines help newborns sleep better. The calming effects of white noise can help soothe fussy babies, creating an optimal sleeping environment.

The continuous hum masks sudden, loud household sounds that would otherwise startle a light-sleeping baby awake.

The inside of the womb is surprisingly loud, filled with the rhythmic sounds of blood pumping and digestion. A completely silent room can actually feel unfamiliar or unsettling to a newborn; the white noise mimics that comforting intrauterine environment.

Side effects of white noise machines

While the benefits are appealing, there are also potential side effects associated with white noise machines that should be considered.

One of the primary concerns is the volume level. Listening at high volumes for extended periods can potentially lead to hearing damage, particularly in sensitive populations such as infants and young children. It is crucial to keep the volume at a safe level, ideally below 50 decibels.

Continuous, high-intensity sound exposure all day and night could potentially slow down a child's natural auditory processing and speech development. Babies need to hear everyday language and household sounds to develop communication skills.

A baby can become so accustomed to the machine that it becomes difficult to make them fall asleep without the machine.

READ | Temple Device Pre-Orders Start November 1: What The Device Can And Cannot Tell About Your Health

Do you really need one?

You do not strictly need one, as many babies are naturally sound sleepers and adapt to regular household environments without any assistance. Before buying a machine, it is best to see how your baby sleeps in a normal, quiet setting.

However, a white noise machine is a good fit if you struggle with sleep disturbances due to environmental noise.

How to use it safely:

To completely minimise these risks, medical organisations like the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) recommend these strict protocols:

Place the machine at least 7 feet (2 metres) away from the baby's crib. Never place it inside the crib or attach it to the crib rails.

Set the volume to a low, background level-under 50 decibels at the point where the baby is sleeping.

Use a built-in timer function to shut the machine off after 30 to 60 minutes once the baby is in a deep sleep, rather than running it continuously all night.

Ultimately, it's essential to weigh the benefits against the potential drawbacks. Experimenting with a white noise machine for a short period can help you determine its effectiveness in your life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.