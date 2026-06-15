The complaint of fatigue or tiredness is one that affects a lot of people who live fast-paced lifestyles with little to no time for practising taking care of their health. Even if you are eating clean, drinking juices, exercising, and managing your stress levels daily, you are completely wiped out by the afternoon after all this. Then you need to look at biological processes that may be affecting how much fatigue you are feeling daily. Most people feel that if they build endurance to exercise a certain amount and regulate all other factors in their lives, their tiredness can go away. But a cellular process that affects unexplained daily chronic exhaustion, known as methylation, may be behind it.

The biochemical process decides how much fatigue you feel on a daily basis, and it also holds the key to addressing it. Research published in the Cells journal highlights that people can experience tiredness despite sleeping if their cells lack or have an excess of methyl tags. The root cause of chronic exhaustion may also be the same as the one behind neurological, autoimmune, and metabolic syndromes that don't have a treatment option.

What Is Methylation?

Methylation is a biochemical process that contains a massive network of billions of microscopic "on/off switches" inside the DNA. The processing of it happens through the transfer of one carbon atom and three hydrogen atoms (a methyl group) to molecules, which controls gene expression, turns off stress responses, and filters out environmental toxins.

This process is directly linked to it acting as fuel for the mitochondria that manage cellular energy production.

The body's cells need the right environment inside each cell to function and regulate energy levels.

Signs Your Methylation Cycle Is Blocked

The methylation cycle that occurs naturally, based on your body's condition, has a genetic component. The MTHFR (Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase) gene is behind it. The genetic variants here act like a structural bottleneck, preventing the body from converting dietary folate into its active, usable form.

This is what creates a cellular trap that zaps energy levels and converts them into a cellular trap. When the body's cells function without active folate, raw nutrients cannot be converted into neurotransmitters or ATP, causing systemic biological gridlock.

A blocked methylation cycle can cause physical and neurogenic symptoms such as the following:

Persistent and unyielding daytime lethargy that remains unchanged even after taking active dietary and lifestyle approaches to change it.

Inability to recover from basic exercise is a sign that methylation is not happening properly and your body lacks something essential.

Feeling heavy and "unrefreshed" after sleeping for seven to eight hours of sleep is a sign of a blocked methylation cycle.

The neurological symptoms of a blocked methylation cycle include:

Chronic brain fog and word-recall lag are signs that your body needs a boost of essential nutrients.

Heightened anxiety or "wired but tired" feeling that persists on a daily basis.

Extreme sensitivity to caffeine or alcohol signals that your body is unable to process stimulants.

Also Read: Study Links Chronic Fatigue To Vitamin B12 And Folate Deficiencies

Causes Of Poor Methylation

A poor methylation process signals that your genes are becoming affected due to daily modern lifestyle triggers pulling the trigger. Here is how:

When stress levels are constantly elevated for a long time due to sustained mental or professional stress, it rapidly burns through the body's available methyl pools.

This causes diversion of raw materials away from energy generation to handle stress management.

A similar process happens when the body constantly consumes alcohol and heavily processed foods that reduce the pool of essential nutrients. Nutrients such as vitamin B6, B12, and active folate need to be present in the body to help it to perform methylation accurately.

Warn readers about fortified foods containing synthetic folic acid, which can clog up cell receptors in individuals with an MTHFR mutation.

How To Boost Methylation Naturally

Your daily lifestyle needs to help your body function better. You need to make sure this happens by following lifestyle solutions that are science-backed to kickstart your sluggish biochemistry. Here is how:

Make a switch to co-enzymated (methylated) B vitamins that your body lacks after a blood test has been performed.

You need to do so to bypass a sluggish MTHFR gene by taking pre-methylated supplements (like methylfolate and methylcobalamin) rather than standard synthetic vitamins.

Prioritise dietary methyl donors such as spinach, kale, organic meats, eggs, and beets to charge their cells.

Incorporate nervous system regulation practice techniques such as breathwork, somatic tracking, and strict sleep consistency to lower circulating cortisol levels and protect nutrient reserves.

Methylation processing needs to occur in your body at a pace that doesn't trigger fatigue. You need to address what your body lacks and supplement the needed nutrients for better absorption and better methylation processing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.