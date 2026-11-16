AIIMS Performs India's First Fetal Spine Surgery: What The Milestone Means For Fetal Medicine

What if doctors could operate on a baby before it is born, correcting a potentially life-altering birth defect while it is still inside the mother's womb? What once seemed like science fiction is increasingly becoming a reality in modern medicine. In a significant milestone for Indian healthcare, doctors at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have performed India's first open fetal surgery to repair a severe spinal defect in an unborn baby at 25 weeks of pregnancy.

The six-hour operation, conducted on November 12, involved repairing a condition called lumbosacral myelomeningocele, the most severe form of spina bifida. The procedure brought together more than 30 clinicians and nurses from multiple specialties, following over five weeks of planning, imaging, counselling and surgical preparation.

The achievement is particularly significant because it marks a shift in how certain congenital conditions can be managed: instead of waiting until delivery to repair a defect, doctors can intervene during pregnancy to prevent further damage to a developing baby's nervous system.

But how does fetal surgery work? Why do doctors operate on an unborn baby, what are the risks to the mother, and how does India's achievement compare with pioneering procedures performed elsewhere in the world?

What is myelomeningocele, and why is it dangerous?

To understand the significance of the surgery, it is important to understand the condition doctors were treating. Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the neural tube, the structure that eventually develops into the brain and spinal cord, does not close completely during the early weeks of pregnancy. Myelomeningocele is its most severe form.

In this condition, an opening develops in the baby's backbone, allowing the spinal cord and its protective membranes to protrude through it, forming a sac. The exposed nerves are vulnerable to injury, which can affect the child's ability to move their legs and control bladder and bowel functions. The condition can also be associated with hydrocephalus, commonly described as water on the brain. This happens when cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain's ventricles, sometimes requiring surgery to insert a shunt to drain the excess fluid. Traditionally, doctors repair the spinal opening shortly after birth. However, the concern is that damage to the exposed spinal cord may continue during the remaining months of pregnancy.

This is where fetal surgery becomes important. By repairing the defect before delivery, doctors attempt to protect the exposed neural tissue and improve the baby's chances of better neurological function.

READ | AIIMS Delhi Performs India's First Open Foetal Surgery To Repair Severe Spinal Defect At 25 Weeks

How does fetal spine surgery work?

Unlike conventional surgery performed after delivery, open fetal surgery involves temporarily accessing the unborn baby while it remains inside the mother's uterus. The procedure requires extremely precise coordination between obstetricians, maternal-foetal medicine specialists, paediatric neurosurgeons, anaesthetists and other specialists.

In simple terms, the procedure involves the following steps:

Identifying the defect: Detailed ultrasound examinations and fetal MRI, where indicated, help doctors establish the location and extent of the spinal defect and assess whether the pregnancy meets the criteria for surgery.

Detailed ultrasound examinations and fetal MRI, where indicated, help doctors establish the location and extent of the spinal defect and assess whether the pregnancy meets the criteria for surgery. Accessing the uterus: Under specialised anaesthesia, surgeons make an incision in the mother's abdomen and uterus to expose the affected part of the fetus while keeping the baby inside the womb.

Under specialised anaesthesia, surgeons make an incision in the mother's abdomen and uterus to expose the affected part of the fetus while keeping the baby inside the womb. Repairing the spinal opening: Using surgical microscopes and specialised instruments, the neurosurgical team carefully closes the exposed spinal defect, protecting the delicate neural tissue.

Using surgical microscopes and specialised instruments, the neurosurgical team carefully closes the exposed spinal defect, protecting the delicate neural tissue. Returning the fetus to the womb: Once the repair is completed, the uterus and abdominal incision are closed. The pregnancy continues under close medical supervision, with the aim of allowing the baby to develop further before delivery.

At AIIMS Delhi, the six-hour operation used high-end microscopy and continuous ultrasound assistance. More than 30 clinicians and nurses from different specialties participated in the procedure. The team had spent over five weeks planning the operation, including fetal imaging, counselling, anaesthetic preparation and surgical simulation. The mother and fetus were reported to be stable following the procedure, although continued monitoring through pregnancy, delivery and the newborn period remains essential.

Importantly, fetal surgery does not reverse the original developmental defect or guarantee normal neurological function. Its objective is to limit further damage and improve certain outcomes.

How the world pioneered surgery before birth

India's achievement builds on decades of research and innovation in fetal medicine. Several landmark developments have helped establish fetal surgery as an important treatment option for selected congenital conditions.

The US pioneered fetal spinal repair

The journey towards fetal surgery for spina bifida began decades ago in the United States. Researchers explored whether correcting congenital abnormalities before birth could improve outcomes for newborns. In the 1990s, pioneering teams, including researchers at Vanderbilt University and the University of California, San Francisco, began developing human fetal repair techniques.

A major turning point came in 2011, when the landmark Management of Myelomeningocele Study (MOMS), published in the New England Journal of Medicine, provided strong clinical evidence supporting prenatal surgery. The randomised trial compared babies who underwent surgery before 26 weeks of pregnancy with those whose spinal defects were repaired after birth.

The findings were significant: 40% of children in the prenatal surgery group required a cerebrospinal fluid shunt by 12 months, compared with 82% in the postnatal surgery group. Prenatal repair also improved certain motor outcomes at 30 months. The study helped establish fetal repair as an evidence-based option for carefully selected pregnancies. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was among the leading institutions involved in this research.

Europe explored less invasive approaches

While open fetal surgery involves making an incision in the uterus, researchers in Europe and elsewhere have also explored fetoscopic surgery. This technique uses a small camera and specialised instruments inserted through tiny openings in the mother's abdomen and uterus. Surgeons can then access the fetus without making the larger uterine incision required in open surgery. The approach is particularly important because researchers want to reduce maternal complications associated with open fetal surgery, including problems related to the uterine scar.

However, minimally invasive does not automatically mean safer. Early fetoscopic approaches encountered problems, including premature rupture of membranes and preterm delivery. Techniques have continued to evolve, and their outcomes remain an active area of research.

Fetal surgery expanded beyond spinal defects

Fetal intervention is not limited to spina bifida. Specialised centres around the world have developed procedures for several potentially life-threatening conditions. One important example is fetal surgery for congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a condition in which an opening in the diaphragm allows abdominal organs to move into the chest, restricting lung development. Doctors have developed fetoscopic endoluminal tracheal occlusion (FETO), in which a tiny balloon is temporarily placed inside the fetal windpipe. This blocks the escape of lung fluid, encouraging the lungs to grow. The balloon is removed before delivery.

Another landmark procedure is fetal laser surgery for twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a serious complication in identical twin pregnancies in which abnormal blood-vessel connections in the shared placenta cause an imbalance in blood circulation between the babies. Using a fetoscope and laser, surgeons seal these abnormal connections, helping restore a more balanced circulation.

These procedures demonstrate how fetal medicine has evolved from monitoring abnormalities before birth to treating certain conditions during pregnancy itself.

What are the risks of operating on an unborn baby?

Despite its potential benefits, fetal surgery is among the most complex procedures in modern medicine because doctors are operating on two patients simultaneously: the mother and the unborn child. One of the biggest concerns is premature delivery. Operating on the uterus can increase the risk of premature rupture of membranes, preterm labour and complications associated with prematurity.

There are also risks of bleeding, infection, placental complications and weakening of the uterine scar. Women who undergo open fetal surgery may require a planned Caesarean delivery in the current pregnancy and are counselled about risks associated with the uterine scar in future pregnancies.

The MOMS trial demonstrated these trade-offs. While prenatal surgery improved certain neurological outcomes, it was also associated with increased maternal and pregnancy-related complications. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis comparing open and fetoscopic repair further highlighted that both approaches have distinct risks. The choice of procedure depends on the patient's circumstances, the expertise available and the clinical evidence supporting each technique. This is why fetal surgery is not recommended for every baby diagnosed with spina bifida. Detailed assessment, careful selection, informed parental consent and access to specialised multidisciplinary care are essential.

What does AIIMS' achievement mean for fetal medicine in India?

The AIIMS procedure is significant because it establishes an important new capability in India's public healthcare system. Fetal surgery requires much more than advanced surgical instruments. It needs sophisticated prenatal diagnosis, experienced maternal-foetal medicine specialists, paediatric neurosurgeons, obstetric anaesthetists, neonatal intensive care facilities and long-term rehabilitation services.

For Indian families, access and affordability are particularly important considerations. AIIMS said the procedure was provided free of cost under the government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK). This is an important development because highly specialised fetal interventions can otherwise be financially prohibitive.

However, one successful operation should be viewed as the beginning of a larger effort rather than proof that fetal surgery is now widely available across India. Building sustainable programmes will require trained teams, standardised protocols, long-term outcome monitoring and referral networks that allow pregnant women in different parts of the country to access timely specialist assessment.

Equally important is ensuring that parents receive balanced counselling. Fetal surgery may improve specific outcomes, but it cannot promise that a child will be free of disability or future medical complications.

READ | Certain Prenatal Medications Can Increase The Risk Of Autism, Finds New Study

Can spinal birth defects be prevented?

While advances in fetal surgery offer new treatment possibilities, preventing neural tube defects remains a critical public health priority. The neural tube closes very early in pregnancy, usually within the first 28 days after conception. This means the process may already be complete before a woman realises she is pregnant. Folic acid, a B vitamin, plays an essential role in early fetal development and helps reduce the risk of neural tube defects.

The World Health Organization recommends that women planning pregnancy take 400 micrograms of folic acid daily, starting before conception and continuing through the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

India's National Health Mission's revised Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care curriculum also recommends 400 micrograms daily before pregnancy and through the first 12 weeks after conception. It notes that this can reduce neural tube defects by nearly 75%. Women with a previous neural tube defect-affected pregnancy may require higher doses under medical supervision.

AIIMS Delhi's first open fetal spinal surgery represents an important milestone in Indian medicine, demonstrating that highly complex interventions once associated with a handful of specialised international centres can also be undertaken in the country's public healthcare system. The larger significance, however, goes beyond a single successful operation. Fetal medicine is changing the possibilities of prenatal healthcare, allowing doctors to intervene in certain conditions before birth rather than waiting for complications to emerge after delivery.

The challenge for India now is to translate this expertise into accessible, evidence-based care, while strengthening early pregnancy screening, preventive healthcare and specialist referral systems. The ultimate goal is not simply to operate on babies before they are born, but to give more children the best possible start to life.

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