Experiencing Rapid Mood Swings? Try Adding These Food Items To Your Diet

A nutritious diet can help improve your mental health

With so much happening inside the body, you fail to understand the causes and consequences of every little thing. Well, you may have heard your elders stressing about consuming nutritious, homecooked food which is delicious and safe. After all, a balanced diet goes a long way in keeping you healthy and happy. Do you know that food and your mood are deeply connected with each other? Basically, what you eat is going to show in your mood. Sometimes, the mood swings you get may not be because you are PMSing. Yes, the pre-menstrual syndrome does affect your mood negatively, but there can be other reasons as well. If you get mood swings too often, it's time to focus on your food choices. Maybe you are deficient in certain nutrients. We aren't saying this, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains it in her Instagram post.

In the video, she says, "Sometimes, we all feel a little low and it is not always related to hormones. It could be because of nutrition as well!"

She mentions that when you do not eat properly, even a good conversation with best friends, shopping and long drives don't help. That's when you need to know that adding good food to your diet will help. There are certain food items that boost happy hormones. What are they?

Four food items that help release happy hormones in the body:

1) Spinach

This green leafy vegetable contains iron, magnesium, and other elements that together work as antidepressant doses in the body.

2) Fermented foods

Don't forget to include fermented foods in your diet. Food items like yoghurt, kiwi, kimchi, or kanji are probiotics that work wonders in the gut and ultimately help elevate mood.

3) Protein

Amino acids in protein act as a neurotransmitter and help improvise mood.

4) Antioxidants

Everyone knows that antioxidants are good for the body. So, make sure mulberries, blueberries or strawberries are also a part of your diet.

Now you know what you should do to fix your mood.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.