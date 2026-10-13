Snacking late at night is something that a lot of people indulge in after a long day at work or when you're hungry just before bedtime. However, a new study has raised concerns about how the timing of meals impact liver health. The study, published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, found that people who regularly ate late at night had a higher risk of developing fatty liver disease and cirrhosis. The findings suggest that when people eat can be an important factor for their long-term health.

The study analysed data from nearly 2,00,000 participants across three large US health studies. Researchers found that late-night eating was linked to a 20% to 30% higher risk of liver disease. The findings are important because fatty liver disease can develop without obvious symptoms and may progress over time.

What Did The Study Find?

The researchers examined the relationship between late-night eating and two liver conditions: metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and cirrhosis. The study found that people who reported eating late at night had a higher risk of developing these conditions than those who did not.

The findings say that regularly eating food after dinner or close to bedtime may be linked to a 20% to 30% higher risk of liver disease. The research adds to growing evidence that eating patterns, including meal timing, may impact your metabolic health. However, the results do not mean that everyone who eats late will develop fatty liver disease. Other factors, including body weight, diet quality, physical activity, alcohol consumption and existing metabolic conditions, also influence liver health.

Robert Wilechansky, MD, a hepatologist specialising in liver transplantation, and lead author of the study, said, "A few studies have hinted at this idea, but this is among the first long-term analyses to explicitly draw the connection to fatty liver disease."

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease is a condition wherein excess fat builds up in the liver. The liver plays an important role in processing nutrients, regulating blood sugar and removing harmful substances from the body. The condition, now commonly called MASLD, is associated with metabolic risk factors, such as excess weight, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. It was previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

If the disease progresses, it can cause inflammation and liver damage. In some cases, this may lead to fibrosis, in which scar tissue develops, and eventually cirrhosis, which involves severe and potentially permanent scarring of the liver.

Why Could Eating Late Affect Liver Health?

The body's internal clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, regulates several processes, including sleep, hormone release, digestion and metabolism. These processes follow a roughly 24-hour cycle.

Researchers suggest that eating during the biological night, when the body is preparing for sleep, may interfere with the efficient processing of food. The liver is involved in managing fats and glucose, and its activity changes throughout the day. When people regularly eat at times that do not align with their natural sleep-wake cycle, their bodies may process food differently. Over time, such patterns could lead to metabolic problems linked to fatty liver disease.

Who Could Be At Risk?

Late-night eating may be a problem for people who already have risk factors for metabolic disease. These include:

People with excess weight: Higher levels of body fat are linked to an increased risk of fat accumulation in the liver

Higher levels of body fat are linked to an increased risk of fat accumulation in the liver People with type 2 diabetes: Insulin resistance can affect how the body manages glucose and fat, increasing the risk of MASLD

Insulin resistance can affect how the body manages glucose and fat, increasing the risk of MASLD People with sedentary lifestyles: Low levels of physical activity can cause weight gain and metabolic problems

Low levels of physical activity can cause weight gain and metabolic problems People who work night shifts: Irregular sleep and meal schedules may disrupt the body's internal clock

Irregular sleep and meal schedules may disrupt the body's internal clock People with unhealthy eating habits: Frequent consumption of calorie-dense foods, sugary drinks and highly processed snacks can add to metabolic risk

Late-night eating is only one possible factor. It should not be considered the only reason for fatty liver disease.

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