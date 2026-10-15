From improving sleep quality to boosting bone health, magnesium supplements have become a go-to choice for most individuals. Undoubtedly, magnesium helps boost energy levels, enhance muscle function, support heart health, and regulate blood sugar levels. However, not everyone needs a supplement year-round. While magnesium supplements are generally safe for healthy adults, most people can get all the magnesium they need by eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods.

Magnesium supplements: Do you really need them?

"Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining normal muscle and nerve function, regulating blood pressure, supporting bone health and helping the body produce energy. Despite its growing popularity as a supplement, taking magnesium throughout the year is not necessary for everyone. For most healthy adults, a balanced diet can provide adequate amounts of this essential mineral," says Dr. Satish Koul, Director and Unit Head of Internal Medicine at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) in Gurugram.

If you are a generally healthy adult and regularly eat a diet rich in magnesium-dense foods, your levels are likely sufficient. The best natural sources include:

Nuts and seeds: Pumpkin seeds, almonds, and cashews

Pumpkin seeds, almonds, and cashews Legumes: Black beans, edamame, and lentils

Black beans, edamame, and lentils Whole grains: Quinoa, brown rice, and oats

Quinoa, brown rice, and oats Green vegetables: Spinach and kale

"Foods rich in magnesium include nuts and seeds, particularly almonds, pumpkin seeds and cashews, as well as whole grains, pulses, beans, green leafy vegetables and dark chocolate. Including these foods regularly in everyday meals can go a long way towards meeting the body's daily magnesium requirements. A varied, nutrient-rich diet should always be the first approach to maintaining adequate levels of essential minerals," Dr. Koul adds.

When should one consider supplements?

Certain groups of people are at a much higher risk for magnesium deficiency.

"Individuals with diagnosed magnesium deficiency, certain gastrointestinal conditions that affect nutrient absorption, or chronic illnesses that influence magnesium levels may require supplementation. People with prolonged diarrhoea, those with certain kidney-related or metabolic conditions, and individuals taking specific medications may also need assessment, depending on their clinical circumstances," the expert adds.

Do not ignore symptoms of a deficiency

Pay attention to subtle early warning signs, such as:

Frequent muscle cramps or spasms

Unexplained fatigue and physical weakness

Difficulty falling or staying asleep

High stress or feelings of anxiety

If you are experiencing these symptoms, get your levels checked.

Precautions to follow:

Before starting any supplement, speak to a doctor or registered dietitian, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

Aim to get magnesium from food sources before considering supplements.

If you experience symptoms like fatigue or muscle cramps, consult a professional rather than self-diagnosing.

If supplements are recommended, adhere to the dosages provided by your doctor.

Be aware that excessive magnesium can lead to diarrhea and other side effects, particularly in those with kidney issues.

"Excessive magnesium supplementation can also cause diarrhoea and, in people with impaired kidney function, potentially dangerous magnesium accumulation. The need for supplementation should therefore be individualised rather than based on trends or the assumption that everyone benefits from taking magnesium daily."

"The bottom line is that magnesium is essential, but supplements are not universally necessary. For most people, consistent dietary choices, a balanced lifestyle and appropriate medical guidance are more effective than taking supplements without a clear indication," Dr. Koul concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.