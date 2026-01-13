Doctor Lists Essential Blood Screenings For Men Across Different Age Groups

As men navigate different stages of life, their health needs evolve, making regular health check-ups increasingly important. At each life stage, it is crucial to opt for tailored health screenings based on age and individual risk factors. Dr Vishakha shares a list of blood tests that can help men monitor and maintain optimal health, detect potential issues early, and prevent chronic diseases. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Best way to begin 2026! Not leaving the men out! This one is for you. Tests as per your age. Do them and start 2026 on a strong and healthy note! Don't generalise your blood work. This is an easy age-wise table for you. So, when was the last time you have done these?"

According to Dr Vishakha, it is important to undergo a set of general tests to assess overall health and identify potential issues early. For men in their 20s, these include a Complete Blood Count (CBC) to check for anaemia and infections, C-Reactive Protein (CRP) to assess inflammation, a Liver Profile to evaluate liver function, and a Lipid Profile to assess cholesterol levels and heart disease risk.

Additional tests may include a Renal Profile to assess kidney function, a Thyroid Profile to evaluate thyroid health, HbA1c to screen for diabetes, and Vitamin B12 and D3 tests to assess nutrient levels. Insulin levels can be checked to evaluate blood sugar control, while Thyroid Antibodies may help identify autoimmune thyroid disorders. Homocysteine levels can assist in assessing heart disease risk, and an STD panel may be recommended for individuals with multiple partners.

As men enter their 30s, the same general tests are recommended, with the addition of hs-CRP to further assess inflammation. An Advanced Lipid Panel may be done to evaluate cholesterol in greater detail, along with Apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and Lp(a) to assess cardiovascular risk. Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing may also be included to screen for prostate-related issues.

For men in their 40s, Testosterone testing is added to evaluate hormone balance and detect issues related to low testosterone levels. The same comprehensive set of tests continues to be recommended for men above 50, with greater emphasis on monitoring prostate health and cardiovascular risk factors.

These blood tests can help identify health concerns early, allowing for timely medical intervention. Preventive care and regular health check-ups play a crucial role in helping men reduce the risk of chronic diseases and maintain optimal health throughout their lives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.