Diabetes Diet: Cardiologist Shares Best Snacks For Diabetics

Diabetes especially type-2 diabetes substantially raises the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). This means increased risk of chronic high blood pressure, hypertension, weight gain, inflammation, increase in bad but reduction in healthy cholesterol. Diet influences each one of these pathways. Large reviews show that multiple healthy dietary patterns can improve your blood sugar levels as well as weight, with noticeable changes in 6 months. Although it can be hard to group “healthy” diet for diabetics, Mediterranean, DASH, low-carb, vegetarian and low GI diets can make immense positive difference.

Many long term studies and scientific bodies emphasise on the overall impact of a healthy diet on heart especially in persons with high blood sugar levels. ICMR or, Indian Council of Medical Research encourages eating variety of foods that ensure a balanced diet. Consuming foods such as vegetables, fruits, good-quality protein, whole grains, nuts, seeds and avoiding refined grains, excess salt intake, added sugar and processed meats can help you improve your cardiometabolic risk.

Healthy snacks can deliver proper portion of fibre, protein and healthy fats that may not be achieved through the primary meals of the day. However, the key is to opt for low-GI carbs that are also low in added sugar and salt. Make sure to keep the portions in check and not overindulge. Keep reading as we share a list of snacks you can add to your daily diet as a diabetic to maintain good heart health while also curbing hunger between meals.

Cardiologist recommended snacks for diabetics

1. Roasted chana

Roasted black chickpeas are pulses that are naturally low in GI, rich in fibre and a great source of plant protein. They can also be a quick and easy way to improve satiety. A fistful of roasted chana i.e. roughly 30-40 grams works as a great low-effort snack that also has a good shelf-life. To make it healthier, skip the salt for pepper or jeera. Dr. Sameer Gupta, Senior Cardiologist, Group Cardiac Cath Lab Director At Metro Hospitals says “Skip added salt; great for satiety.”

2. Sprouts chaat

Adding sprouts to your diet can boost digestibility. Legumes also help reduce glucose spikes and support heart health via fibre, potassium and magnesium. Toss with some onion, tomato, lemon, coriander leaves (dhania), a sprinkle of chaat masala (not too much!) for a quick energy boost. Dr. Gupta says “Good, but steam lightly or rinse well for safety; go easy on chaat masala/lemon salt.”

3. Yogurt bowl

A simple concoction of fresh dahi with some nuts and fruits can work as a great snack for diabetics. Fermented dairy like dahi has been associated with lower T2D risk in cohort studies. Opt for plain dahi not sweetened, add diced seasonal fruits with a spoonful of nuts and seeds for the perfect snack.

4. Oats cheela

The beta-glucan found in oats slows glucose absorption and improves HbA1c. You can also made an oats upma for a one-pan solution. Keep it simple, the key is to incorporate other healthful ingredients such as spices local to India and keep salt and oil to a minimum. Doctor says, “Use rolled/steel-cut oats (not instant), minimal oil; count it as a carb serving.”

5. Hummus with veggies

A simple hummus is prepared with boiled chickpeas. This pulse-heavy dip is packed with plant protein and can be paired with fibre-rich veggies. This will support glycemic control and satiety. One serving should roughly be around 3-4 tbsp of hummus with 1-2 cups of a mix of raw vegetables to go with it.

6. Handful of nuts

Sometimes the solution is in simplicity. Nuts are easy to store, handy and are linked to reducing CVD incidence and mortality in people with diabetes and improves lipids in trials. One serving should roughly range between 20-30 grams of unsalted nuts. Make sure to not overindulge as they are high in calories. Dr. Gupta says they are “calorie-dense, so stick to one small handful.”

The bottomline is, you don't need to stress yourself out. As long as your snack will boost your fibre, protein and healthy fat intake, you're good to go.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

