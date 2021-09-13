6 Mistakes Diabetics Need To Stop Making To Keep Blood Sugar Levels In Check

A healthy lifestyle can help you manage blood sugar levels effectively

Simple modifications in diet and lifestyle play a significant role in managing diabetes. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels help in preventing the complications linked with the condition. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, poor food choices and unhealthy sleep cycle are some of the factors which can further make it difficult to manage the condition. "Diabetes is a lifestyle disease! While a poor lifestyle and dietary habits can lead to type-2 diabetes, a balanced diet and an improved lifestyle can play a huge role in managing it," Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach mentions in one of his recent posts.

"Move your focus from just suppressing your symptoms to addressing the root cause. Understand that diabetes isn't just about sugar. It starts at the pancreatic level. So, focus on the health of your pancreas," he adds and asks diabetics to work on the four main pillars of health - balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep, and emotional detox.

According to Coutinho, there are certain commonalities among a majority of type-2 diabetics-

1. A sedentary lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle is linked with several health issues including weight gain and blood sugar levels. An active lifestyle is not just good for your blood sugar levels but can help ensure optimal health. Develop an exercise routine gradually. Do not perform a strenuous exercise routine during the initial day as it may lead to a sudden drop in blood sugars.

2. Low fat and high-carb diet

Fats should be an essential part of your daily diet just like other nutrients. Many completely eliminate fats from their diet including the healthy ones. "Stop demonizing fats. The wrong kind of fat and too much of it is the culprit. Good fats from nuts, seeds, and pure oils contribute to better heart and diabetic health," Coutinho mentioned.

3. Long gap between meals

If you are a diabetic, try to minimise the gap between meals. Large gap between the meals can make you eat more at your next meal, leading to fluctuations in blood sugars. Health experts often advise keeping meals small and frequent. Choose healthy snacks to fill the gaps between meals.

4. Too many or too few fruits

It is a common misconception that diabetics cannot eat fruits as they contain natural sugar. You should not completely avoid or consume too much. Fruits should be consumed in moderation when suffering from diabetes. Coutinho suggests spreading the intake of fruits across the day to avoid excess fructose. Eat slowly and chew properly.

5. Uncontrolled stress

Stress is more harmful than you think. It can affect your hormones, mental health as well as physical health. Chronic stress is also harmful to people with diabetes. According to studies, stress can increase blood sugar levels and affect your heart health.

6. Poor sleep cycle

Sleep regulates different body functions other than providing rest to the body. Coutinho explains that most of your hormonal balance occurs while you sleep and when you are chronically stressed. And insulin is nothing but a hormone! Therefore, it is crucial to ensure a healthy sleep cycle.

The health expert also suggested adding a few herbs to your diabetes diet to control blood sugar levels. These include- cinnamon, fenugreek, turmeric, curry leaves, oregano and aloe vera.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

