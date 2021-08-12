Diabetes Diet: Tips To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals

Diabetes diet: Add low GI foods to your diet to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Highlights If you are a diabetic, it is crucial to maintain blood sugar levels

Skip refined carbs and add fibre-rich foods to your diabetic diet

Make necessary lifestyle changes to control diabetes effectively

If you are a diabetic, you already know it is crucial to keep a track of your blood sugar levels. If you leave your blood sugar levels uncontrolled, your risk of diabetes complications rises. Some serious complications include a higher risk of heart disease, skin conditions, nerve damage, foot problems and much more. Diet plays a significant role in controlling blood sugar levels. A rise in blood sugar levels after eating is known as postprandial or after meal hyperglycemia. This spike is affected by several factors such as the size of the meal, time of the meal, the time of your medication and the foods you are eating.

Diabetes diet: Follow these tips to prevent high blood sugars post-meals

Recently Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared some tips to control blood sugar levels after having a meal in a question and answer series on her Instagram series. Here are some of these tips-

1. Check your meal log

"You need to check your meals right from the morning," says Agarwal. Limit the intake of sweets, white bread, and other foods that may trigger a post-meal spike. Planning your meals can help you choose better. It will help you lay emphasis on the effect of food you will be consuming on your blood sugar levels.

Diabetics should add low GI foods to diet

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eat small meals

The nutritionist also advises eating small meals instead of a large, heavy meals. It will help you prevent sudden fluctuations. Studies have also highlighted that eating smaller meals rather than 3 large meals can help control maintain healthy blood sugars.

3. Choose low GI foods

Another crucial step that you should follow while choosing foods for your diabetic diet is checking the glycemic index (GI) of the foods. GI indicated the effect of the food consumed on your blood sugar levels. Foods with a low GI score are

4. Watch your carb intake

Carbs have a major impact on your blood sugar levels. Therefore, diabetics are often advised to go low-carb or choose healthier carbs. You avoid consuming highly processed carbs. Be careful about the portion size and keeping a track of your daily carb intake will also help avoid spikes.

Diabetes diet: Avoid consumption of highly processed carbs as much as possible

Photo Credit: iStock

Along with a healthy diet, exercise also plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels. Do not indulge in strenuous exercise, slowly build your pace.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.