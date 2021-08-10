Diabetes Diet: Millet-Based Diet Can Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels, Experts Elaborate

Diabetes diet: A millet-based diet can help regulate blood sugar levels, says expert

Your diet has a significant effect on your blood sugar levels. Figuring out what to eat and avoid when you have diabetes can be a little confusing. It is crucial to understand the effect of every food and drink that you consume on your blood sugar levels if you have diabetes. The main goal of your diabetes diet should be maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. There are several foods that are known to regulate blood sugar levels. A study recently elaborated on the effect of millet on blood sugar levels. The study revealed that eating millets reduces the risk of developing type-2 diabetes and also helps control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Diabetes diet: Can millet help control blood sugar levels?

The study also suggests planning appropriate meals with millets for diabetic and pre-diabetic people as well as for non-diabetic people as a preventive approach.

The study was published in Frontiers in Nutrition. Drawing on research from 11 countries, the study found that diabetic people who consumed millets as part of their daily diet saw their blood glucose levels drop 12-15% (fasting and post-meal), and blood glucose levels went from diabetic to pre-diabetes levels.

Dr Phulrenu Chauhan, Consultant Endocrinologist at P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC says, "The consumption of millets can prove useful for diabetic and pre-diabetic patients as millets help with reducing the glycemic index and also could reduce the excursions in blood glucose levels after meals. The rise in blood sugars is gradual when compared to the high excursions as seen with other foods. The rise in blood sugars also tapers off smoothly and gradually."

Diabetes: Consumption of millets is helpful for diabetics and pre-diabetics

On the same Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra says, "Consumption of millets has long-term benefits for diabetics and should be included where possible."

"Millets work for diabetics since they are a low-GI food. The glycemic index (GI) indicates how slowly or quickly a particular food increases sugar levels. Millets are considered low and slow carbohydrate which means they will not cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels," Batra adds.

Other benefits of millets

The nutritionist also mentions that millets are rich in fibre and other nutrients, including minerals like calcium and fortifying amino acids, which help in strengthening and building lean muscle mass.

How to add millets to diet

The nutritionist says, "Some ways to consume millets (apart from their whole form) is to make millet khichdi, millet flour pancakes, rotis and pizza bases."

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

(Dr Phulrenu Chauhan is a Consultant Endocrinologist at P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)

