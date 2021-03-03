Can Moringa Help Manage Diabetes? Know Its Effect On Your Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: Add foods with low GI score to control blood sugar levels

A healthy diet and lifestyle combined with your medication can result in controlled blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetic, keeping a constant check on your blood sugar levels can help you prevent the complications linked with this chronic condition. You might have come across several foods and drinks that can naturally assist in low blood sugar levels. The GI score of foods and drinks also has a significant impact on your blood sugar levels. One of the foods that are known to control blood sugar levels is moringa and its leaves. Moringa stems are commonly known as drumsticks. These are often used in preparations of South Indian cuisine. We spoke to Pavithra N Raj who is a chief dietician at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur to find out the benefits of moringa and its leaves for diabetics.

Diabetes diet: The effect of moringa on blood sugar levels

Ms Pavithra says, "Moringa oleifera also known as the drumstick tree has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. The stem, leaves, bark, flower, fruit and several other parts of the plant can be used in different ways. Moringa has antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant and anti-inflammatory properties."

She further adds that Moringa is rich in essential minerals. It is a non-dairy source of calcium. Moringa can also add other nutrients like potassium, zinc, magnesium, iron, copper, phosphorus, and zinc to your diet.

The effect on blood sugar levels!

The dietician says, "Moringa leaves have Quercetin which is an antioxidant that helps to lower blood pressure and another antioxidant is Chlorogenic acid which stabilizes blood sugar levels. The Chlorogenic acid found in moringa may help the body process sugar better and affect insulin too."

Moringa leaves can help control blood sugar levels, says expert

"The antibiotic and antibacterial properties of moringa may also help prevent digestive disorders like constipation, gastritis, and ulcerative colitis as it inhibits the growth of various pathogens," she adds.

How to add moringa to diet?

You can consume moringa leaves and seeds in three different ways- raw leaves, powder or juice. You can add some moringa leaves to warm water and boil it. Add a dash of lemon and honey to taste. You can enjoy this as tea. Moringa can be added to soups and or curries.

"The dosage of moringa should be one teaspoon regularly which is equivalent to 2 grams. Diabetics can further consult their doctor to know the exact dosage as per their condition," she warns.

(Pavithra N Raj is a chief dietician at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur )

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.