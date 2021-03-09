Can Drinking Milk Lead To Type-1 Diabetes? Here's The Truth Revealed

Family history is one of the leading causes of type-1 diabetes

Type-1 diabetes is also known as juvenile diabetes. It is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces very little or no insulin. Type-1 diabetes is not as common as type-2. It usually affects children and adolescence but in some cases, it can affect adults too. The most common cause of type-1 diabetes is genes. Other causes include some environmental factors. Many also believe that the consumption of a certain type of milk can lead to the onset of type-1 diabetes. But there is a lack of adequate evidence that can prove the link. Dr. V Mohan who is a diabetologist explains whether milk can lead to type-1 diabetes or not, in one of his recent social media posts. Keep reading to know all the details.

Diabetes: Can milk lead to type-1 diabetes?

Dr. V Mohan tells in the IGTV, "There were a few reports which stated that some types of milk can lead to type-1 diabetes. Milk is usually classified into A1 and A2. Milk contains some protein which is called the casein protein which determines whether the milk is A1 or A2. The milk commonly derived from cows and cattle in Indian is A2 milk. This milk is healthier and safer."

"In some countries, cross-breeding leads to the development of different form of casein protein in the milk known as the A1 milk. A few studies have linked consumption of this milk with the onset of several diseases including type-1 diabetes, schizophrenia, autism and more," he adds.

But further studies didn't give a clear result whether A1 milk is linked with type-1 diabetes or not, the expert revealed.

Diabetes: There is no clear evidence that can prove the link between milk and type-1 diabetes

Conclusion

According to Dr. Mohan, in India A2 milk is consumed by the majority of the population. There is no clear evidence which states that milk consumption leads to type-1 diabetes. One of the many possible reasons behind type-1 diabetes can be switching to substitutes for mother's milk.

"There is no clear evidence which can state that milk produces diabetes. Milk is actually good for people with diabetes and boosts heart health. A glass or two is fine for people with diabetes. But don't take milk in excess and keep it limited to one to two glasses per day," Dr. V Mohan sumps up.

(Dr. V Mohan is Chairman & Chief of Diabetology at Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre & President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai, India)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.