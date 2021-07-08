Diabetes Care During Monsoon: 7 Tips Every Diabetic Should Follow To Stay Healthy

Diabetics should eat healthy and drink enough water to stay healthy

The monsoon season brings much respite to the sweltering summer heat and helps sprout a lot many greens around us. However, along with the joys come several unwelcome health conditions. From the common cold and cough to viral fever, the season is rife with communicable diseases. While these can affect everyone, diabetes patients, in particular, have to take extra care and safety precautions during the season. People with diabetes can have a weaker immune system as compared to others due to high blood sugar levels. Therefore, the level of preventative care they need to take is higher.

Diabetes care during monsoon: Follow these health tips

1) Stay hydrated

Ensure you drink plenty of water even if you are not doing any strenuous physical activity. Avoid drinking any carbonated beverages or packaged juices as these are loaded with added sugar. Opt for natural homemade juices in moderation. You can also drink coconut water.

2) Maintain personal hygiene

Monsoon brings with it several microbes like bacteria and viruses. Ensure you sanitise regularly and wash your hands to keep infections at bay. Also, trim your nails as they are a hotspot for germs. Shower with warm water only.

3) Keep yourself dry

Make sure you change into dry clothes and footwear in case you've got drenched in the rain. Keep your feet clean and dry always to avoid complications linked with diabetic foot. This will prevent any internal nerve damage for diabetics.

4) Do not consume raw food

As microbes may be all over raw food it is best to ensure you steam or cook all your vegetables before eating them.

5) Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly

Ensure that you wash all your fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them. Soak them in some vinegar water or warm water with lemon juice to kill any bacteria that may be on them.

Wash all fruits and vegetables properly to get rid of germs

6) Avoid outside food

This can lessen the risk of infections and you will be guarded against half-cooked food. Instead, eat fresh home-cooked meals.

7) Boost your immunity

Consume food and drinks that are rich in vitamins and other nutrients that will naturally build your immunity and make it stronger.

Follow these simple tips to remain healthy and safe from any illness during the monsoon season. Do not forget to check your blood sugar levels regularly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.