Gluten-Free Diet: Is Millet Roti Really Better Than Wheat Roti? Know A Nutritionist's Take

Wheat rotis may not be preferred by those who are sensitive to gluten

Highlights Gluten is a kind of protein found in wheat, barley and rye

People with gluten intolerance can experience indigestion on eating it

Ragi, bajra and jowar are gluten-free grains

Do you prefer rotis made from millets like ragi, bajra and jowar, to wheat rotis? The latter contains gluten, because of which many people are now switching the former kinds of rotis. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija takes to Instagram to share her preference. In her IGTV, she says that there's lobby of research which puts gluten in a negative light. These studies about the impact of gluten on the gut lining, and suggest that gluten results in a leaky gut or intestinal permeability.

This may happen in those people who don't have Celiac disease. However, there is growing evidence on this topic but the results are still not conclusive, says Makhija.

What is gluten?

Gluten is a family of proteins which is found in grains like wheat, rye, spelt and barley. If you are eating wheat rotis, it means that you are consuming a good amount of gluten on a daily basis.

"I don't recommend going completely gluten-free, unless you have sensitivity to gluten," says the Mumbai-based nutritionist.

In order to check if you sensitive or allergic to gluten, you can eliminate from your diet for a week, and check your energy levels, bloating, unexplained aches and pains getting better, lesser constipation, better formation of stools, and general well-being.

Now reintroduce it to your diet and monitor the results. If you feel gassy or bloated, and feel that indigestion symptoms have returned, and if you felt better without it, then there are chances that you may have non-celiac gluten sensitivity. "In this case, millet rotis are exactly what you need," says Makhija.

Is wheat roti better than millet roti?

Rotis made from bajra, jowar or ragi will give you the same feeling of fullness and will satisfy your appetite like a wheat roti. "It will also be easy on your digestive system, as it is devoid of gluten."

It is also important to note that the wheat we eat now is nothing like the wheat our parents had. And this could be the reason behind the growing intolerance towards gluten. The wheat available to us today may be genetically modified and pumped with harmful chemicals and pesticides.

"The gluten-free trend should not entirely be disregarded as it is supported by scientific research. One should move with the latest scientific findings. In this case, you should not stick to any one particular kind of grain. Each of us has a different gut bacteria and it is important for us to understand what our bodies can and cannot tolerate," Makhija explains.

Include a variety of grains in your diet: Pooja Makhija

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.