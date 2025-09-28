7 Nutrients You Need And Where To Find Them, According To Dermatologists

A balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle play a huge role in maintaining good skin and a healthy gut. While we all know the basics, many people still struggle with one common question: What are the best food sources of essential nutrients? And when it comes to choosing between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the confusion gets even bigger.

To make things simpler, dermatologists Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin and Dr Ankur Sarin shared a video on Instagram where they broke down some easy-to-find nutrient sources. In their post, they highlighted seven key nutrients - iron, Vitamin B12, protein, Vitamin C, glutathione, collagen and calcium - along with vegetarian and non-vegetarian food choices. These are not fancy or hard-to-get items but everyday foods that can easily be included in your routine.

Watch the video here:

Here's their complete guide:

1. Iron

Iron is essential for carrying oxygen in the blood and keeping energy levels up.

Vegetarian : Beetroot is a good option for vegetarians to get their iron intake.

: Beetroot is a good option for vegetarians to get their iron intake. Non-Vegetarian: Chicken liver is packed with iron and is one of the richest sources available.

2. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 supports nerve health and helps make red blood cells.

Non-Vegetarian: Eggs are an excellent source and easy to add to your diet. (Vegetarians often need supplements since natural veg sources are limited.)

3. Protein

Protein is the building block of muscles, skin and even hormones.

Vegetarian : Tofu, made from soybeans, is a complete plant-based protein and works well for vegans too.

: Tofu, made from soybeans, is a complete plant-based protein and works well for vegans too. Non-Vegetarian: Chicken is a simple and reliable source of protein.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is important for immunity, skin health and healing.

Vegetarian: Amla (Indian gooseberry) is one of the best natural sources, loaded with Vitamin C. It can be eaten raw, as juice, or even in powdered form.

5. Glutathione

Often called the “master antioxidant,” glutathione helps reduce oxidative stress and supports overall wellness.

Vegetarian: Avocado is naturally rich in glutathione and can easily be added to salads, smoothies, or spreads.

6. Collagen

Collagen is a protein that supports skin elasticity, joint health and overall repair.

Non-Vegetarian: Bone broth, prepared by slowly simmering bones of chicken, mutton, or pork along with water, vegetables, and herbs, is a natural way to get collagen.

7. Calcium

Calcium is vital for strong bones, teeth and proper muscle function.

Vegetarian : Curd is a simple, everyday option for vegetarians to maintain good calcium levels.

: Curd is a simple, everyday option for vegetarians to maintain good calcium levels. Non-Vegetarian: Fresh, chemical-free fish are also a great natural source of calcium.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.