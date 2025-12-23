This Common Vitamin May Shield Against Air Pollution's Harmful Effects On Lungs, Research Finds

Air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5), poses a major threat to our lungs, leading to health issues like asthma and lung cancer. However, recent research suggests that vitamin C, a common antioxidant, may offer protection against toxicity and the harmful effects of fine particles in the air.

The study, published in Environment International, was conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). They tested the effects of vitamin C after exposure to fine particulate matter by doing a series of experiments on male mice and lab-grown human tissues.

The team found that vitamin C's antioxidant properties help mitigate oxidative stress and inflammation caused by PM2.5 exposure. The studies have shown that taking recommended doses of vitamin C reduces lung inflammation and mitochondrial loss, and also protects mitochondrial structure and function. The supplementation can help in enhancing antioxidant enzyme activity (SOD2 and GPX4), and may improve lung function and reduce respiratory symptoms.

"Antioxidant vitamin C supplementation was effective in mitigating the adverse effects of low-level PM2.5 exposure, which may be recommended to high-risk individuals," UTS graduate student Xu Bai and colleagues write in their published paper, as per Science Alert.

While vitamin C shows promise, but one must consult a doctor before taking supplements, especially if they're considering high doses. They'll help determine the right dosage and ensure it won't interact with other medications.

"This study suggests that taking the highest permitted dose of vitamin C for you would potentially help," Brian Oliver, molecular biologist at UTS, said as quoted by the outlet.

"But you would need to speak with your GP to make sure you're taking the right kind of supplement at the right levels and don't accidentally overdose on something else included in an over-the-counter supplement."

"For the first time, we are providing hope for a low-cost preventative treatment to a global issue affecting hundreds of millions of people," says Oliver.

"We know now that there is no safe level of air pollution, which causes inflammation in the lungs and leads to myriad respiratory diseases and chronic illnesses, especially in the case of bushfires."