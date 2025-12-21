Study Reveals Shocking Levels Of Airborne Particles From Small Home Appliances

A recent study has revealed that everyday home appliances like toasters, air fryers and hair dryers are apparently emitting trillions of ultrafine particles (UFPs) into the air, which poses potential health risks to users. The research, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, was led by a team of researchers from Pusan National University (PNU) in South Korea. For the study, the researchers built a special lab chamber and measured the emissions of these particles from different household devices.

They found that toasters were among the worst offenders, as empty pop-up toasters released approximately 1.73 trillion UFPs per minute, making them the biggest culprits.

On the other hand, air fryers also emit harmful particles with a steady output during cooking cycles. Meanwhile, hair dryers, especially the models with brushed DC motors, spewed bursts of particles, while brushless models emitted 10-100 times fewer particles.

As per a report by Science Alert, the researchers haven't analysed the potential effects of these particles on human health. But it is known that UFPs are tiny particles (<100 nanometers) that can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

Along with the ultrafine particles, the researchers also found evidence of heavy metals, like copper, iron, aluminium, silver and titanium. The heavy metals eventually increase cytotoxicity and inflammation risks.

An exposure to these particles is linked to asthma, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer.

"Our study emphasizes the need for emission-aware electric appliance design and age-specific indoor air quality guidelines," Changhyuk Kim, an environmental engineer from PNU, said as quoted by the media outlet.

"In the long term, reducing UFP emissions from everyday devices will contribute to healthier indoor environments and lower chronic exposure risks, particularly for young children."

"Understanding the source of the pollutants helps to develop preventive measures and policies for keeping healthy indoor air quality," Kim added.