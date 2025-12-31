Dermatologist Suggests Diet Changes Can Reverse Grey Hair; Best Foods To Try

Grey hair is often accepted as an inevitable sign of ageing, but science suggests the story is more nuanced. While genetics remains a dominant factor, research increasingly shows that nutritional deficiencies, inflammation and metabolic imbalances can accelerate hair greying sometimes even in people in their 20s and 30s. “Hair also absorbs a huge amount of stress and is a silent indicator of oxidative stress in the body which can be seen as a common entity these days - premature greying.” Dr Aditi S Bajaj, Founder and Medical Director at Aditi Medical Aesthetics explains.

This has raised an important question: can diet changes actually reverse grey hair, or at least slow it down? According to multiple studies, certain nutrients play a direct role in melanin production which is the pigment responsible for hair colour. When these nutrients are restored through food, partial reversal or delayed progression of greying has been observed in specific deficiency-linked cases. This means food alone may not “dye hair from the inside,” but targeted dietary correction can restore pigment activity where deficiency is the root cause. Here are foods that might help in reversing hair greying overtime.

7 Foods proven to help slow or reverse hair greying

1. Eggs

Eggs are rich in vitamin B12, biotin, and high-quality protein. B12 deficiency is one of the most consistently documented nutritional causes of premature greying. Best way to consume is boiled or lightly scrambled, avoid overcooking to preserve B vitamins.

2. Pomegranate

Dr Bajaj also encourages adding pomegranate is your diet. She expands, “Pomegranate—easiest source and full of vitamin b6, vitamin c and folate which helps reduce oxidative stress and reduce premature greying.”

3. Amla

"The great indian gooseberry helps by supporting melanin production and protecting hair pigment cells." says Dr Bajaj. Amla is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that protects melanocytes from oxidative damage. Studies link antioxidant intake to delayed greying. Best way to consume is by having fresh amla, juice without added sugar, in a chutney or lightly cooked.

4. Seeds

Black sesame seeds are traditionally associated with hair pigmentation and are scientifically recognised as a copper and iron source, both essential for melanin production. Dr Bajaj says “Seeds like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds are a great source of zinc and copper which help with hair repair and help in producing pigment.”

5. Spinach

Iron deficiency has been strongly linked to hair greying in younger adults. "Spinach being rich source of iron, iron helps in supporting blood flow to hair follicles." expands Dr Bajaj. Spinach also provides folate, which supports red blood cell and follicle health. Best way to consume is lightly sautéed or blanched. Pair with vitamin C foods for absorption.

6. Walnuts

Walnuts supply omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in hair follicles. Best way to eat walnuts is soaked overnight or eaten raw, 3–4 halves daily.

7. Milk and curd

Dairy products supply vitamin B12, calcium, and protein. Several studies highlight B12 deficiency as a reversible cause of greying when corrected early. Plain milk or homemade curd is encouraged and avoid sugar-laden flavoured versions.

It is important to note that research consistently warns against exaggerated claims. According to NCBI-indexed reviews, diet works best when greying is early or deficiency-driven, nutrient correction is consistent and long-term and lifestyle factors. Dietary changes cannot reverse genetically programmed greying, but they can significantly slow progression and improve hair quality.

“Also having meals in time, reducing smoking, vaping and checking internal parameters like vitamin b12 iron profile and thyroid profile also gives a signal about deficiencies. Deficiencies promote greying faster. Having a plate full of all colours promotes good health. Good health means happy skin and happy hair.” Dr Bajaj adds at the end.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

