8 Superfoods To Avoid Premature Greying

Premature greying of hair is an issue many of us battle with. Early greying of hair may be an indication of various factors. Some of the most common causes for premature greying are genetics, stress, smoking, vitamin B12 deficiency, prolonged contact with UV rays, etc.

Superfoods are foods known for their numerous benefits to the human body. They are abundant in various nutrients the body requires to function to the best of its abilities. Certain superfoods can help reduce premature greying of hair.

8 superfoods that slowdown premature greying:

1. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables refer to the cruciferous vegetable group. This group includes spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, kale, and so on. These vegetables are very rich in iron, folate, vitamins, calcium, and other nutrients that improve hair health.

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a surprising superfood but it is very rich in various nutrients, especially antioxidants. Antioxidants help clear out toxins from the body which may be causing premature greying of your hair. It is also rich in copper which aids melanin production.

3. Dairy products

Dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, etc. are rich in vitamin B12, calcium, protein, and various other nutrients that aid the production of melanin. Yogurt in particular is probiotic and rich in antioxidants.

4. Eggs

Eggs are abundant in protein which the body requires to maintain good health of our hair. It is also rich in vitamin B12, a deficiency of which is linked to premature greying. You are encouraged to consume whole eggs and not just white eggs.

5. Soybeans

Soybeans are extremely versatile and popular for being a protein substitute for plant-based dieters. However, soybeans are also abundant in numerous other nutrients. Fermented kinds may also provide the body with the antioxidants it needs to fight premature greying-causing radicals.

6. Lentils

Lentils are a great source of vitamin B9 and various other nutrients that maintain the good health of our hair. Lentils are also extremely versatile and can be cooked in various different ways which makes it easy to incorporate them into your daily diet.

7. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are abundant in copper. As mentioned above, copper aids the production of melanin. Melanin is the pigment component responsible for giving colour to our hair as well as our skin. Lack of melanin may also fasten greying of hair.

8. Fermented food

Fermented foods are great for people experiencing premature greying. Fermented foods such as kombucha, kimchi, pickles, and other probiotic foods ensure better digestion. Better digestion improves biotin levels in the body. Biotin component directly influences the health of our hair, skin, and nails.

In conclusion, a lack of certain nutrients can be an indication of greying hair. Eating these superfoods can ensure your body is provided with the nutrients it needs. Along with these superfoods, we also encourage you to be careful of your lifestyle.

As discussed in the beginning, premature greying may also be caused due to smoking, UV exposure, or other external factors. You are advised to alter these lifestyle factors as well to ensure healthy hair health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.