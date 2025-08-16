Bananas, Guavas, Papayas: Lifestyle Coach Shares August-September Grocery Guide For Seasonal Nutrition

Eating seasonally is a great way to ensure you're getting the freshest and most nutritious produce while supporting local farmers. Incorporating seasonal produce into your diet can have a significant impact on your overall health and well-being. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shares his comprehensive grocery guide for August and September in his latest Instagram post. He suggests the best fruits and vegetables to include in your diet during monsoon months that can help promote nourishment, sustainability and adaptability.

Luke explains that produce harvested at its peak is naturally richer in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and better aligned with what your body needs at that time of year. He notes that in humid monsoon months like August, seasonal foods are lighter and hydrating. They help in counteracting water retention, sluggish digestion and seasonal fatigue.

The lifestyle coach emphasises the benefits of having seasonal fruits and vegetables, stating that fresher produce contains higher nutrient density. "Fruits and veggies lose nutrients the longer they travel or are stored," he writes.

Seasonal foods also help in better digestion, as nature provides options that balance seasonal challenges, such as cucumber to flush out toxins in humid weather, bitter gourd to regulate blood sugar during lower activity months.

Luke shares specific fruits to include in the diet during August and September and their benefits. Although bananas are available year-round but they are the sweetest in the monsoon. They are energy-rich, gut-friendly and are loaded with potassium to support heart health.

Guava, considered a powerhouse of vitamin C, boosts immunity and supports skin health. Papayas help in digestion because of the presence of enzymes. It also reduces bloating and promotes glowing skin.

Coutinho also mentions late-season mango varieties such as Chausa, Langra, and Totapuri, which are naturally sweet and rich in vitamins A and C and support skin health and immunity. Watermelon, made up of over 90 percent water, keeps the body hydrated in humid weather and provides lycopene for heart health.

Litchis, the last of the season, are sweet and packed with antioxidants. Pomegranates, rich in antioxidants, support healthy blood circulation and heart function.

He also highlights key leafy vegetables for these months. Okra, rich in fibre and vitamin C, supports digestion and immunity. Bitter gourd helps regulate blood sugar and is a great source of vitamin A for eye health.

Bottle gourd is light, cooling and hydrating, aids digestion and is ideal for the monsoon. Cucumbers help flush out toxins and are rich in vitamin K and supporting bone health.

Green beans are high in fibre and vitamins A and C, benefiting gut health and skin, while spinach, packed with iron and folate, supports energy levels and healthy blood production. Green chillies, loaded with vitamin C and capsaicin, boost metabolism and immunity.

For legumes, Luke recommends green gram, which is light, protein-rich, easy to digest, and perfect for detox. Black urad is a good source of protein supporting muscle and bone health, while cowpea is rich in fibre and antioxidants for gut health. Pigeon pea is protein-rich and heart-friendly.

He also advises that leafy greens should be washed and dried before refrigeration and legumes should be stored in airtight jars away from moisture. Luke also recommends combining seasonal produce with good proteins and healthy fats for sustained energy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.