These Superfoods Might Be Overrated, Here's What You Should Actually Add To Your Diet

Some popular superfoods can be overrated due to marketing hype, high costs, limited availability, or minimal added nutritional benefits compared to other easily available foods. While they're often praised for being nutrient-dense, many superfoods like goji berries, quinoa, or acai are not necessarily superior to more common and affordable options. In fact, there are several local or lesser-known foods that offer equal or even greater nutritional value. These substitutes can be more sustainable, accessible, and budget-friendly, making them smarter choices for everyday diets.

10 Substitutes of popular superfoods that might be better

1. Instead of quinoa, try millets

Quinoa is known for being high in protein and gluten-free, but millets are local, cheaper, and equally nutrient-rich. Millets offer more fibre, better satiety, and a lower glycemic index, making them ideal for weight control and diabetes management, especially in Indian diets.

2. Instead of kale, try spinach or moringa leaves

Kale is hailed as a leafy green superhero, but it's not always accessible or affordable. Spinach and moringa (drumstick) leaves are packed with iron, calcium, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C—sometimes in even higher amounts than kale. Plus, they're versatile and culturally rooted in many cuisines.

3. Instead of goji berries, try amla

Goji berries are trendy for their vitamin C and antioxidant content. However, amla contains significantly more vitamin C, boosts immunity, aids digestion, and promotes glowing skin and hair. It's also a fraction of the cost and available fresh, dried, or in powder form.

4. Instead of chia seeds, try sabja seeds

Chia seeds are high in fibre and omega-3s, but sabja (sweet basil) seeds swell faster and are just as good for digestion and hydration. They're cooling, great for managing weight, and often used in Indian summer drinks like falooda or sherbets.

5. Instead of avocado, try nuts or seeds

Avocados are rich in healthy fats and fibre but are expensive and perishable. Nuts and seeds provide similar benefits like heart-healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants, plus they're more shelf-stable and convenient for everyday use.

6. Instead of almond milk, try oats milk or coconut milk

Almond milk has gained fame as a dairy-free option, but it's often low in nutrients unless fortified. Oat milk is creamier, more eco-friendly to produce, and naturally sweet. Coconut milk is another great choice that offers healthy fats and adds flavour to many dishes.

7. Instead of protein bars, try roasted chana or boiled eggs

Protein bars are often expensive and loaded with sugar or additives. Roasted chana (chickpeas) or boiled eggs are natural, inexpensive, and rich in protein. They keep you fuller longer and are great for on-the-go snacking or post-workout fuel.

8. Instead of matcha, try green tea or tulsi tea

Matcha is marketed as a super-charged green tea, but regular green tea or tulsi (holy basil) tea offer similar benefits like antioxidants, stress relief, and metabolism support. They're also more affordable and widely available.

Substituting popular superfoods with these smart, local, and often more nutrient-rich alternatives not only helps save money but also supports local agriculture and sustainability. It's all about making informed choices rather than chasing trends.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.