From Stress To Diet, Nutritionist Shares 5 Possible Causes Of Premature Hair Greying

Picture this: You are brushing your hair when suddenly you spot a grey hair in the mirror. That's when the panic grips you. You are flooded with lots of questions, pondering on what you are experiencing, premature greying. Thoughts like whether the condition is serious can also be frequent. But, premature greying is more common than you think. It occurs when your hair loses its natural pigment earlier than the average age.

Some of the most obvious symptoms of this condition are grey, silver, or white hairs peeking out from the darker strands. Greying usually appears at the frontal hairline or the temples at first. Gradually, it spreads through the scalp. Sometimes, people might notice patchy depigmentation or an unusual increase in white hair in localised areas. Now, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has come up with five possible reasons for premature hair greying in her latest Instagram entry. Fret not, as per Ms Mukerjee, there are several factors at play which are not always linked to ageing. Let's find out.

Anjali Mukerjee begins the post by writing, "Grey hair is usually associated with aging, but this is not always the case. The change in hair color is caused by a gradual decrease in pigmentation. This occurs when melanin production reduces in the hair root and new hairs grow in without pigment."

5 Reasons Your Hair Might Be Turning Grey

Early greying of the hair may be inherited from our parents or grandparents.

Since hair is made up of protein, a low protein intake can result in a change of hair color,

A person experiencing a prolonged period of stress, worry and anxiety may notice premature graying of hair over a period.

Excessive intake of tea, coffee, alcohol, refined flour and sugar, red meat, and fried, spicy, and acidic foods can reduce the moisture and nutrients reaching the hair follicles.

A drop in the melanin production may also be caused by a lack of vital minerals like copper, selenium, iron, calcium and vitamins like B12 and folic acid.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.