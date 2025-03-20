This Black Sesame And Curry Leaves Chutney Can Help You Reverse Premature Grey Hair

Premature grey hair is a common problem these days. In an Instagram video, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has explained possible causes of premature hair and how to deal with them. In her latest Instagram post, she wrote, "Your hair's colour comes from melanin, but guess what? It fades when your body is low on copper & iron! Melanin gives your hair its natural colour. But if your body lacks copper & iron, melanin production slows down- leading to early greying!"

To solve the problem, all you have to do is increase your copper and iron intake. Black sesame seeds are a rich source of copper, while curry leaves are full of iron and B vitamins. The best of both these ingredients take shape in the form of a chutney recipe, which Lovneet shared in her post.

Here's how to make black sesame and curry leaves chutney:

1. Dry roast sesame seeds until aromatic.

2. Saute curry leaves, cumin & garlic in ghee or cold-pressed oil.

3. Blend everything with coconut & tamarind into a thick chutney.

4. Enjoy with dosa, idli, or roti!

Make this chutney twice a week & pair it with a balanced diet. In 4 weeks, you will feel your hair getting stronger and less shedding. It will take somewhere around 6 months for it to cure the grey hair problem.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.