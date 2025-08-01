Nutritionist Suggests Simple Ways To Naturally And Effectively Reverse Hairfall

Facing hair fall and want to treat the root cause? This has become one of the most common issues faced by women across all age groups. Additionally, during hot and humid weather, our hair tends to become sticky and oily due to the deposition of various substances, which in turn leads to further hair fall. Worry not, as in an Instagram video, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discussed the real reason behind the same. She even disclosed a simple solution to reverse the hairfall. "Is your hairbrush suddenly full of hair? Let's talk," she wrote in the caption of the video.

In the clip, the nutritionist disclosed the real reason behind excessive hairfall, saying, "So if you find that you're losing a lot of hair suddenly and your hairbrush is kind of feeling full of hair and you're disturbed about that, I could give you one very important nutrient which may be deficient in you and causing that hair fall and that nutrient is iron."

Calling anaemia one of the most common, yet often overlooked causes of sudden hair fall, she said, "Iron deficiency - anaemia exists in about 80 percent of the Indian population."

Anjali Mukerjee further explained by mentioning that since iron helps in carrying blood oxygen, "Low iron levels will cause low haemoglobin and low haemoglobin will reduce the oxygen carrying capacity of the blood and will not nourish the hair follicles, because of which they become malnourished and they start dying."

This is when hair starts falling at a faster rate.

What is the solution? The nutritionist said, "So if you increase your iron intake through food or through supplementation, it could probably go a long way in controlling that hair fall."

The key takeaways, according to Anjali Mukerjee, are as follows:

Increase your iron-rich foods (like spinach, lentils, dates and pumpkin seeds).

Pair iron with Vitamin C for better absorption.

Supplement if needed - but only after checking your levels.

"You can reverse this-naturally and effectively," Anjali Mukerjee concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.